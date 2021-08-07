But it'll finish the weekend with less than what 'Birds of Prey' made.

Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad claimed the top spot at the Friday box office, but things are looking a little hairy. The film’s $12.1 million opening day haul from 4,002 theaters, including $4.1 from Thursday previews, is under the $13 million with which the DC Extended Universe’s biggest flop, Birds of Prey, debuted with in 2020.

Directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad is expected to deliver a three-day opening in the mid-$20 million range now, which is lower than the $30 million-plus that WB was (conservatively) hoping for. This is especially surprising considering the solid pre-release buzz that the film was generating, thanks to near franchise-best reviews and proven interest in the property (David Ayer’s 2016 original made nearly $750 million worldwide). Consider that film’s $65 million on Friday and $133 million weekend haul, and it can't help but feel like Gunn’s film, budgeted at $185 million, is in a tough spot.

It’s worth noting two crucial factors: the delta variant of the coronavirus, and the fact that Warner Bros. made The Suicide Squad essentially available for free to HBO Max subscribers day-and-date, though other Warner Bros. movies have debuted to bigger numbers despite also streaming on HBO Max.

Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, made $33 million in its opening weekend domestically, and tapped out with $84.2 million domestic and $201.9 million worldwide, failing, by most accounts, to break even. It’ll be worth keeping an eye on just how closely The Suicide Squad matches the trajectory of Yan’s film — both are rated-R, and feature Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

The number two spot was claimed by Disney’s Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jungle Cruise’s estimated $14.9 million second weekend bow will take its total domestic earnings to $64.5 million. Keep in mind, Disney has also made the film available to Disney+ subscribers at $30 a pop.

M. Night Shyamalan’s modestly-budgeted thriller Old took the number three spot, with an estimated $3.8 million for the weekend, pushing its total to $38.2 million. It’s one of only two films in the top five that isn’t also available to stream. At number four is Marvel’s Black Widow, which is currently the subject of a lawsuit centered on its release strategy. The film will cross $173.9 million after this weekend’s estimated $3.5 million haul. The top five was rounded off by director Tom McCarthy’s Cannes title Stillwater, starring Matt Damon. The film took $770,000 on Friday, for an estimated weekend cume of $9.5 million.

Next weekend will see Disney’s Free Guy (a Fox title), starring Ryan Reynolds, taking on Sony’s Don’t Breathe 2, featuring the return of Stephen Lang’s The Blind Man.

