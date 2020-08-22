29 Images From ‘The Suicide Squad’ Tease James Gunn’s New Motley Crew

It was a big day for James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad on Saturday, with the director and the cast of his DCEU movie coming together to participate in a lively DC FanDome panel. Among the numerous reveals for the upcoming Warner Bros. movie, fans were treated to an action-packed behind-the-scenes footage reel teasing the very motley (and star-studded!) cast at the heart of this movie.

The new images from The Suicide Squad tease every individual cast member of the movie and the offbeat characters they play. Before we saw the footage, we were treated to a Suicide Squad roll call, which revealed which actors were playing which characters. While some of the characters are back from 2016’s Suicide Squad — Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) — there are also plenty of newcomers. Among the newbies, we have longtime Gunn collaborators Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, and Sean Gunn, and some surprises including Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, and David Dastmalchian.

The new images pulled from that new footage tease what looks like a very exciting realization of the Suicide Squad story while also featuring all of the aforementioned cast members (and then some). The characters and their costumes seem far more outrageous and eye-catching, the sets look even more grandiose, and all of the action seems to be turned up to 11. I don’t know about you, but I’m all the way in for Gunn’s The Suicide Squad even though I don’t know what the plot of this movie is or what the trailer looks like.

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021. Check out all of the new images below. Get even more updates on The Suicide Squad with the new cast images, behind-the-scenes footage, and two explosive new posters.

Get all the DC FanDome updates you need right here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.