‘The Suicide Squad’: Captain Boomerang Is the “Same Shitbag Liability,” Says Jai Courtney

Let society never forget that even in the chopped-to-pieces mess that was David Ayer‘s Suicide Squad, Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) remained a delightful bright spot, the only character actually operating on the gonzo wavelength the studio was selling. So it was a joy to see that Courtney’s triangle-tossing super-criminal would be returning for writer/director James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, and it was a double joy when Collider’s Steve Weintraub got to ask the Australian actor about it during a recent conversation for Honest Thief.

Courtney teased what Gunn is bringing to the franchise—”creatures and monsters and things”, oh my!—as well as what the film’s status as “not necessarily” a sequel means for the future:

“It’s a big-ass movie again, as was the first. It’s cool to see a bunch of new characters and characters [Gunn has] plucked from the depths of the canon, which is cool and just kind of different and interesting. James like creatures and monsters and things as well. I felt like there was an injection of that kind of stuff with this take on it. It’s very funny. It’s what you’ve come to expect from this kind of film. People are going to have a great time with it. it’s sad to see some of my castmates not involved, but i’m so thrilled to welcome a whole bunch more in. And I think it frees up the direction in which this franchise can take. It cracked things open in a way that we now won’t know what to expect from the next time. That’s cool for something like Suicide Squad. It’s not necessarily even a strict sequel, is the truth. It’s different, man, but people are gonna’ have a ball with it. I hope it’s massively successful.”

Joel Kinnaman, who reprises the role of Rick Flagg, has called The Suicide Squad his first comedy, and a “heavily R-rated” one at that Courtney noted that it was refreshing to see the formerly straight-laced Flagg loosen up, but as for Boomerang? Well:

“I think it would’ve been a shame to run away from that side of Boomerang…[Joel Kinnaman] got to have a bit more fun with Flagg this time around. He’s delivery on stuff shifts up a bit and it’s fun to see him doing that and certainly fresh for him. Boomerang’s the same shitbag liability we came to learn about in the first one. He’s out there causing trouble as you would expect.”

Check out exactly what Courtney had to say in the player above. The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. For more on the film, here’s the intentense behind-the-scenes video that also features the first footage.