‘The Suicide Squad’: First Footage Reveals James Gunn’s “Gritty ’70s War Movie” Vision

Today at DC Fandome, James Gunn and his cast showed off the first footage for their reboot The Suicide Squad. The film includes 2016’s Suicide Squad cast members Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis reprising their roles as well as newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, and Michael Rooker.

There is plenty to feast your eyes on in this behind-the-scenes look at The Suicide Squad. One of the most notable things we need to discuss is the look of this movie. During the footage reveal, producer Peter Safran shares, “This one is completely unique. This is a gritty, 1970s war movie combined with the brilliance of James Gunn’s characters and comedy,” and he’s not wrong! As Safran speaks, we get an eyeful of footage from the set, which includes a shot of Captain Boomerang (Courtney) throwing his iconic boomerangs (which now glow!), Harley Quinn (Robbie) happily wielding a missile-launcher, a look at Kinnaman’s new version of Rick Flagg, Rooker as Savant, and Fillion as T.D.K., a.k.a. The Detachable Kid. It’s unclear how the “’70s war movie” vibe will specifically tie into the plot of The Suicide Squad with no specific plot details revealed, but it feels like a viable, interesting direction for this story which boasts such a huge cast.

Additionally, the costumes for each Suicide Squad cast member is brighter, more eye-grabbing, and somehow way more nostalgic than you might expect, too. And if the costumes don’t grab your attention, then maybe all of the explosions, fights, and slow-motion shots of various cast members walking around the incredible sets will. It’s clear Gunn is going to be bringing a lot of new ideas to the table and the cast is more than ready to make them a reality.

The Suicide Squad opens on August 6, 2021. Check out The Suicide Squad sneak behind-the-scenes footage below. Get even more on The Suicide Squad with the new images from set, cast images, two explosive new posters, and the cast roll call.

Get all the DC FanDome updates you need right here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.