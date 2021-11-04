Not only is The Suicide Squad now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital, but we now have another inside look behind-the-scenes at the making of the DC movie. Director-writer James Gunn has revealed never-before-seen photos from the cast and crew’s 2019 table read via social media.

“Never-before-seen photos from the table read for #TheSuicideSquad. September 2019,” Gunn wrote. Many of the cast members commented on the post. “Let’s go back!!!!,” Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) wrote. “Thank you for letting me read from under the table!#VeryShy,” joked Flula Borg (Javelin). "Miss you!!! ❤️❤️❤️," David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) wrote.

If you’re looking for more DC things directed by Gunn, you’ll definitely see at least one soon. The director is collaborating with John Cena (Peacemaker) on a new HBO Max spinoff series about Cena's antihero character, which is set to debut in early 2022. The first Peacemaker trailer launched at DC Fan Dome last month, and there was lots to unpack.

The Suicide Squad also stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Cena (Peacemaker), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Michael Rooker (Savant), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Borg (Javelin), Myling Ng (Mongal), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Sylvester Stallone (King Shark), Steve Agee (John Economos), Tinashe Kajese (Flo Crawley), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man). Check out Gunn's behind-the-scenes images from the movie's table read below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Suicide Squad:

The Suicide Squad is back with another mission to save the world. This time the team is led by Bloodsport, a reluctant villain who just wants to protect his daughter. He is joined by prior Squad members Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag as well as new members Polka-Dot Man, King Shark, Ratcatcher II, and Peacemaker. They are sent to the South American island nation of Corto Maltese where they are tasked with destroying a secret, scientific facility before the new government of Corto Maltese can use it against the world.

