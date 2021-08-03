They also reveal who ruined the most takes from laughing at the dialogue.

With writer-director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad opening this weekend in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with John Cena (Peacemaker) and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) about making the fantastic film. During the interview, they talked about who ruined the most takes from laughing at the dialogue, why they loved Gunn’s script, how the film takes a number of surprising left turns, the wild experience of shooting the movie, being part of a film where characters will die, and what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the film.

As you’ve seen in the trailers and clips, The Suicide Squad is about a new group of villains recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a mission on the island of Corto Maltese called "Project Starfish." In addition to Cena, Kinnaman, and Davis, The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

Finally, while I had high hopes for the film, what James Gunn did with the film far exceeded my lofty expectations. Gunn has crafted one of the best films of the year and something that people will keep talking about many years in the future. I cannot recommend this film enough.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Review: James Gunn Goes Big, Bold, and Bloody for the Best DCEU Movie Yet

Check out what John Cena and Joel Kinnaman had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

John Cena and Joel Kinnaman:

Who ruined the most takes from laughing at the dialogue?

What was their favorite part of James Gunn’s writing and script?

What would fans be surprised to learn about the making of The Suicide Squad?

How it was a fun film to make.

Image via Warner Bros.

Share Share Tweet Email

James Gunn and 'The Suicide Squad' Cast Break Down That Hard-R Action: "Heads Will Absolutely Blow Up" "I don't think most people think Star Lord's head is going to explode in the middle of the movie."

Read Next