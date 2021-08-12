With The Suicide Squad now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Juan Diego Botto (Presidente General Silvio Luna) and Joaquin Cosio (Mayor General Mateo Suarez) about the making of writer-director James Gunn’s fantastic film. As you’ve seen in the trailers and clips, The Suicide Squad is about a new group of villains recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a mission on the island of Corto Maltese called "Project Starfish." In addition to Botto, Cosio, and Davis, The Suicide Squad stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Flula Borg as Javelin.

During the interview, Juan Diego Botto and Joaquin Cosio talked about why they loved Gunn’s script, what they’re excited for people to see, how much fun they had shooting the movie, sme of the other people that deserve credit for making the film, and Botto shares his reaction when he heard about his Harley Quinn scene.

As I have said many times, Gunn has crafted one of the best films of the year and something that people will keep talking about many years in the future. I cannot recommend this film enough. For more you can read Matt Goldberg's glowing review.

Check out what Juan Diego Botto and Joaquin Cosio had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Juan Diego Botto and Joaquin Cosio:

What are they excited for people to see in the film and why they loved James Gunn’s script?

How much fun they had making the film.

Who deserves some credit for helping to make this movie?

What was Juan Diego Botto’s reaction when he heard about his Harley Quinn scene?

