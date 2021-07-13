It’s Shark Week, and The Suicide Squad is capitalizing on that with a brand new bite-sized teaser trailer for King Shark.

In the trailer, we see King Shark’s endearing “hand” moment that captured the hearts of fans in the first trailer, but we also get a glimpse at new footage from the upcoming film. King Shark (aka Nanaue) is given a full introduction as Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) debriefs the rest of the Suicide Squad about the dangerous descendant of an ancient shark god. She also warns, “He’s developed a taste for human meat.”

His hunger is the central focus of the trailer as Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior) asks the important question, “Would you eat your friends?” One has to wonder if “fish are friends, not food” applies here… especially when an earlier clip shows King Shark contemplating making a snack out of one of the other members of the Suicide Squad. Nom, nom!

Sylvester Stallone may provide the voice of King Shark, but comedian Steve Agee is the man behind the character’s iconic motion-capture movements. He balances a fine line of creating a menacing 7-foot tall violent shark, while also being an adorable and cuddle-worthy shark. The trailer underlines the same sentiment that was shared by King Shark’s co-star David Dastmalchian in a recent roundtable interview, “Funny, yes. But also horrifying. He's so dangerous." Looks like a cinnamon roll, but could actually kill you.

In addition to Stallone, The Suicide Squad stars Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Davis as Amanda Waller, Sean Gunn as Weasel, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Melchior as Ratcatcher, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard “Dick” Hertz/Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

The Suicide Squad premiers in theaters and HBO Max on August 6. Check out the new teaser below:

