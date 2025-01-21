James Gunn’s DC Universe kickstarted on the small screen with a bang with the animated series Creature Commandos, which has fans excited about a bright future for their favorite characters. The series is garnering praise from fans and critics, but it is also generating some confusion about the continuity. Given, that Gunn made The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1 under the previous WB regime, and that series had a brief cameo from Ezra Miller’s Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman connecting it to previous Justice League movies.

Some of those loose threads are continued in the new universe Gunn has introduced us to. So, when a fan asked the director about these continuities and cannon, Gunn explained on BlueSky, "Short answer: Only Creature Commandos forward is pure canon. For instance, Rick Flag Jr was killed because we heard Rick Flag Sr talking about it in Creature Commandos, not because we saw it in The Suicide Squad," Gunn wrote. He further elaborated that, for him, the prior movies and shows would be more like an “imperfect memory.” He said:

"Long answer: Only CC forward is pure canon; Peacemaker is almost entirely consistent with that canon other than the Justice League; The Suicide Squad has a lot of consistencies, but I think of it as an imperfect memory."

What Is Next in the DC Universe?

While Creature Commandos has given a good start to DC Universe, fans are eagerly waiting for David Corenswet’s first outing as Kal-El in the upcoming Superman. The feature will see Kal-El reconciling his heritage with his human upbringing. “The thing that connects him so much in some ways to Christopher Reeve is he has a lot of deep training. I've never worked in my entire life with such a rigorous actor. He challenged me on a daily basis to really get the most out of his character, get the most out of his story,” Gunn told Collider about Corenswet’s performance.

The movie has an ensemble cast including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathigi as Mr. Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and many more.

Furthermore, fans also have John Cena-led Peacemaker Season 2 and Milly Alcock’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently filming, James Mangold’s Swamp Thing, The Authority, and the Green Lantern series Lanterns to look forward to.

Creature Commandos is streaming on Max. Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.

