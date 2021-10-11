'The Suicide Squad' comes to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 26th, while the 'Peacemaker' spinoff comes to HBO Max in January.

Peacemaker, the "douchey Captain America, who would shoot a kid," played by John Cena, is getting his own HBO Max spinoff, directed by James Gunn. Before we get this highly-anticipated spinoff, however, DC has released a behind-the-scenes video looking at the character's involvement in this year's The Suicide Squad. The featurette subtly shows us that there may be a lot more to the duality of good versus evil than we might have assumed from the final act of this year’s action-comedy film The Suicide Squad.

In the featurette, some elements of the cast and crew, namely John Cena and Gunn, reveal their thoughts and insights regarding Peacemaker as a character, who is more complex than it may first appear. According to Cena: “He just wants to be seen and there’s a lot of psychological subtext there as well.” Gunn even goes as far as describing him as “sad” and an “outsider in any room that he sits in."

Cena goes on to say that Peacemaker, "genuinely thinks he is a hero and wants his Peacemaker logo on everything." The HBO series will most likely dive further into this complex character’s psyche and his tragic backstory, showing fans how and why he is able to reconcile his violent actions with his self-righteous mentality.

Peacemaker will star Cena as the protagonist. Other stars from The Suicide Squad include Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee while some new members of the cast are Robert Patrick, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, and Chukwudi Iwuji. The series is set to premiere on HBO Max in January of next year, while The Suicide Squad comes to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 26. Check out the featurette about Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad below.

