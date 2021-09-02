James Gunn has revealed some behind-the-scenes pictures that show the makeup tests for David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man, a member of The Suicide Squad‘s Task Force X. According to Gunn, the makeup tests brought Dastmalchian to tears, as the actor felt connected to the Universal Monsters, especially to the work of Boris Karloff as Frankenstein and Lon Chaney as several different monsters.

Via his Twitter account, Gunn posted the makeup test pictures that show the writer/director smiling by the side of a very moved Dastmalchian. Gunn explained the content of the images by underlining how “Dave has always loved Chaney, Karloff & the Universal monsters & was overcome with emotion that he was their modern embodiment & began to weep.” In another tweet, Gunn justified his cheerful reaction to Dastmalchian’s weeping by saying that “I like to think I was laughing with Dave as opposed to at him, but the contrast of being so moved by something so horrifying delighted me - just like Dave’s unique personality does all the time as my friend & collaborator.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED:‌ Which Actors Appear in Both ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’?

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is not exactly a sequel to the 2016’s movie by David Ayer. However, the team’s new iteration brings back Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. The newcomers include John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Flula Borg as Javelin, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is available right now in theaters. The movie is also available on HBO Max until September 5. Check out the thread of Polka Dot Man’s makeup tests below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ From 'Slither' to 'The Suicide Squad,' James Gunn's Portrayal of Incompetent Adults is Surprisingly Poignant

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Trailer Shows Off First Look at Tactical Superhero Gameplay The upcoming superhero team-up game is scheduled to come out in early 2022.

Read Next