This New ‘Suicide Squad’ Poster Puts a Colorful Spin on the Team

On Sunday, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn unveiled yet another new poster — just one day after the first day of the DC FanDome virtual event saw the release of two explosive and fun posters for the upcoming movie.

Gunn hopped onto Twitter on Sunday morning to share yet another new poster for The Suicide Squad. He captioned the new poster with, “#DCFanDome is over, but #TheSuicideSquad lives on… at least until a good amount of them get massacred in August 2021. I can’t tell you guys how moved & grateful I am by all your support & compliments yesterday. Thank you!”

The poster is definitely an eyeful — but in a good way! Every character in the new Suicide Squad line-up is present on the poster, with their animated heads clustered together and their names substituted for different facial features. It’s an attention-grabbing poster which seems very much in the vein of Gunn’s vibe as a director, and should thus give fans a better feel for the energy of the forthcoming movie.

The cast of The Suicide Squad features a mix of familiar faces and newcomers. Making the journey of from 2016’s Suicide Squad is Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney. These alums will be joined by a ton of actor faves, including Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Alice Braga, and Peter Capaldi. It was revealed during the movie’s DC FanDome panel that Gunn’s Suicide Squad would mix gritty ’70s-style war movie action with Gunn’s creative sensibilities. We may not know plot specifics just yet, but that sure sounds like a damn fine approach to me.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6, 2021. For more, check out of the new footage from the set, new character images, and the cast and character roll call.

Get all the DC FanDome updates you need right here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.