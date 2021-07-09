James Gunn has dropped a new jaw-dropping poster for The Suicide Squad, revealing the upcoming film will receive an early preview screening date. The R-rated superhero flick will have its first screenings on August 5th in the United States.

Born on that same day, Gunn gets his birthday wish granted by allowing fans to experience his next venture in the superhero business sooner rather than later, even if it's just a day's difference. The announcement is coupled with a stylish new poster that is unlike anything else seen in the film's promotional material. The silhouettes of the film's roster of villains can be seen standing heroically on the face of their team's maker, Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Interestingly enough, the film's new U.S. release date isn't featured on the latest poster, but it remains a memorable piece of marketing nonetheless.

In addition to Davis, The Suicide Squad will feature returning actors Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). They will be joined by series newcomers Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), Michael Rooker (Savant), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Alice Braga (Sol Soria), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Sylvester Stallone (King Shark, with Steve Agee as his on-set stand-in), and John Cena (Peacemaker). While fans wait another month to meet the Squad, Gunn continues to work on the production of Peacemaker, a The Suicide Squad spinoff for HBO Max.

The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters on August 5 in the United States and globally on HBO Max on August 6. Check out the poster below in Gunn's tweet below.

