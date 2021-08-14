[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad.]It feels very safe to say, Daniela Melchior is the breakout star of The Suicide Squad. Even with so many heavyweights around her including Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena and more, she still manages to shine as the beating heart of the film.

Ratcatcher II begins the movie as an unenthusiastic member of the team who’d much rather nap the day away than contribute to the mission. She does have a very big heart and strong moral compass, but those are qualities that have really only been shared with her closest allies since her father’s (Taika Waititi) passing -- the rats. At the start of The Suicide Squad, she’s a loner who’s added to a team of hardheaded individuals who aren’t exactly eager to make new friends. Over the course of the film, however, Ratcatcher II is inspired to step up to fight for what's right and, in the process, becomes a big reason why the surviving members of the squad do feel a lot like a family.

Let’s say Ratcatcher II was released from Belle Reve without having participated in a Suicide Squad mission. I’m willing to bet she would have just kept to herself and gone back to life with her rats, and her rats alone. But what about after completing this life-threatening mission and proving her father’s words true on such an epic scale? “Rats are the lowliest and most despised of all creatures, my love. If they have purpose, so do we all.”

Ratcatcher II most certainly showed great purpose battling Starro and formed an unlikely family in the process, so how does that change how she views her future? What does freedom look like to her now? Here’s what Melchior said on Collider Ladies Night:

“I would say that she’s making friends for the first time. After her father dies and she’s alone with Sebastian and the rest of the rats, she’s always in a defensive approach to her life. She’s always alone, fighting for her survival and she doesn’t see friends anywhere. She’s always afraid that somebody will do something to hurt her, so she’s always with this small circle that it’s just her and her rats and Sebastian. And in the end of this adventure, I really feel like for the first time after losing her parents, she has a family. So I’m really curious what’s going to happen next. Maybe they will turn her into a super-villain. I don’t know!”

In all honesty? I don’t have much of a preference regarding what we see next from Ratcatcher II -- just as long as we do get to see more of Melchior in the role on screen. While we wait to find out what lies ahead for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad characters -- minus Peacemaker (John Cena) who’s getting his own HBO Series in January 2022 -- be sure to catch our uncut Collider Ladies Night chat with Melchior in podcast form below:

