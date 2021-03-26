Warner Bros. has released the first full-length trailer for The Suicide Squad, writer/director James Gunn's sort-of-sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad. Obviously a trailer is not the end-all-be-all decider of a film's final quality, but King Shark does say "nom-nom" and eat a man's whole head, so I feel pretty comfortable declaring The Suicide Squad the greatest superhero movie ever made.

For real, though, this trailer had a hell of a mountain to climb, introducing a handful of new characters, re-introducing a few holdovers from the previous film—Boomerang, you beautiful son of a bitch—and just generally convincing audiences to buy back in after the disappointment that was Suicide Squad. It's mostly pretty successful! There's no real hint of a plot yet, but you definitely understand the vibe Gunn is going for, a rapid-fire ensemble action-comedy that's big on banter, violence, and color. I'm sure Gunn would prefer people not just think of this as an R-rated Guardians of the Galaxy, but this...absolutely 100% feels like an R-rated Guardians of the Galaxy, but that's still a pitch I'm hyped to see. It also seems like the brute-force charm of this cast is gonna' carry a huge load; I'd say, like, 40% of the zingers in this trailer actually land, but Margot Robbie is so committed to Harley Quinn, Idris Elba is such a great hardass, and John Cena's arms are so distractingly, inhumanly large that it still feels natural. More of David Dastmalchian as a deeply depressed Polka-Dot Man, please.

The Suicide Squad's massive ensemble also includes Viola Davis, Michael Rooker, Jai Courtney, Sean Gunn, and Alice Braga.

Check out the trailer below. The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

Here is the official synopsis for The Suicide Squad:

"Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."

