Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

With only weeks left before the premiere of The Suicide Squad both in theaters and on HBO Max, critical reactions have dropped regarding the upcoming DC antihero movie. The Suicide Squad will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, with select theaters hosting early screenings a day prior.

Directed and written by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), The Suicide Squad picks up with our favorite band of misfit villains and miscreants as Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tries to wrangle them for a new mission on the island of Corto Maltese only known as "Project Starfish." Of course, putting Task Force X in any situation is going to lead to plenty of chaos, mayhem, and significant nom-nomming on the part of King Shark.

In addition to Davis, The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

Now, with the movie primed for release in a matter of weeks, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Is The Suicide Squad even more bonkers than its predecessor with Gunn at the helm, or did it not quite live up to all of the hype after all? Check out some of the early reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.

First off, here's what Collider's own Steve Weintraub had to say about the film:

Based on these reactions, it sounds like Gunn is taking full advantage of that R rating on this DC movie — but also drops in a lot of heartfelt sincerity alongside the gloriously violent action.

A big consensus among early reactions is that the film delivered an equal amount of violence and humor, with plenty of larger-than-life moments that will look absolutely stunning on a big screen:

In fact, most people seemed to agree that this is going to be a wildly fun viewing experience, and one that audiences are going to want to return to over and over again:

