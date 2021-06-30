Director James Gunn has shared the trailer for an upcoming episode of TBS’ hit game show Wipeout, aptly entitled “Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special.” The episode will be hosted by The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star John Cena opposite comedian Nicole Byer, who have been co-hosting the series since April. They will be joined in the field by co-host Camille Kostek. Cena is also an executive producer for the game show.

The Peacemaker isn’t the only cast member set to appear on the special. Cena will be joined by The Suicide Squad stars Nathan Fillion (T.D.K.), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), and Daniela Melchoir (Ratcatcher II). The film’s writer and director James Gunn will also make an appearance, since Cena has apparently absconded with his Peacemaker costume from the set.

Wipeout is an extreme course obstacle series that has captivated audiences since it first aired in 2008. Its jaw-dropping three-stage obstacle course looks almost as daunting as what the Suicide Squad is set to go through in the upcoming film. Based on the trailer, it looks like the cast will be joining the special digitally to encourage the show’s teams as they compete for the $25,000 grand prize.

In addition to the Wipeout special on August 1, The TNets (TBS, TNT, truTV) will air a weekend cross-network event to celebrate The Suicide Squad’s premiere on August 6, leading up to “The Suicide Squad Special.” Starting July 30, you will be able to catch all of your favorite squads (super and otherwise) from TNets’ fan-favorite franchises like Impractical Jokers and iconic films like Wonder Woman and Kong: Skull Island.

Check your local listings for The TNets’ Summer With Your Squad weekend programming lineup, and tune into “Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special” on August 1. The Suicide Squad will premiere August 6 in theaters and on HBO Max. Check out the Wipeout special trailer below:

