Last night, audiences got the first chance to see The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's antihero comic book movie. The film drew in $4.1 million, which currently makes it the biggest opening for an R-rated movie during the pandemic so far. It is also impressive considering that The Suicide Squad will be part of WarnerMedia's dual release, so the film also debuted on HBO Max early yesterday at the same time as the theatrical premiere.

To be fair, there have not been many R-rated premieres so far, but it bodes well for the future of theater attendance. The Suicide Squad has to compete with Jungle Cruise, which opened only last weekend. In the biggest theatrical release in over a year, the Disney film pulled in over $32 million last weekend. The action-comedy starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson is based on the Disney ride of the same name and received quite good reviews that called it a family-friendly film in the spirit of Pirates of the Caribbean (also based on the Disney ride of the same name).

The Suicide Squad also has to compete with M. Night Shyamalan's Old and The Green Knight, David Lowery's indie drama that is debuting to very good numbers from a midsize studio. On Wednesday, Disney also had another box office hit on their hands with Black Widow, which is currently the highest-grossing film domestically during the pandemic with a current gross of $170.4M at four weeks, just beating out F9's $169.8M at six weeks.

But I wouldn't put it past Warner Bros. for The Suicide Squad to pull in similar numbers, especially given the great reviews it's been receiving. Here at Collider, Matt Goldberg called it "refreshing, exhilarating, and a darkly-comic blast." It follows our (believe-it-or-not) Suicide Squad, composed of Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Savant, King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), Javelin (Flula Borg) and Margot Robbie's now-iconic personification of Harley Quinn. Viola Davis' Amanda Waller is back to assemble them for another mission with Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, which may or may not (probably will) kill them before they succeed.

The Suicide Squad is available in theaters and on HBO Max now.

