In case you couldn’t watch the hyper-violent, gloriously gonzo red band trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad for some reason (your mom is around, you’re at work, you hate fun, etc.), don’t worry your giant shark-shaped head a moment longer. The decidedly much more SFW green band trailer is here, teasing the same buck wild action and ironic humor with only the slightest edited-for-television sheen.

Gunn’s film, a sort-of sequel to the 2016 original, once again throws together a team of unhinged super-villains to go on a covert mission for the government in exchange for reduced prison sentences. The new trailer is imbued with gleefully chaotic energy, showing off the movie’s incredible ensemble cast and teasing some darkly comedic action setpieces, including a scene in which King Shark (voiced by none other than Sylvester Stallone) just straight up devours an entire adult man headfirst. Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn, as is Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, and Viola Davis as Suicide Squad mastermind Amanda Waller.

Meanwhile, some delightful new faces have joined the crew, including John Cena as the supreme goofball Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Michael Rooker as Savant, and Pete Davidson as Blackguard. (Much of the film's marketing has centered around the idea that a solid number of this team won't see the end of the movie, and judging by the trailer I'm betting that Davidson specifically won't last too long.) We also catch a glimpse of their primary adversary - the DC Comics supervillain Starro, who is, for lack of a better word, a giant starfish.

You can check out the new trailer below. And while you're at it, you might as well hop over to the red band trailer and give that a look as well. (Don't worry, we won't tell anyone.) The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max August 6.

