James Gunn has announced on his Twitter account that a red band trailer of The Suicide Squad is dropping tomorrow. Gunn also revealed the official poster for the film, which features our merry band of villains as well as a long list of the amazing cast. The 2020 drought of superhero movies has finally eased up as we are once again given the bountiful work of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and now we are blessed with The Suicide Squad.

Gunn did not offer much besides a picture of a red band MPAA logo and the words, “Tomorrow. Trailer. See you there. #TheSuicideSquad.” Letting the anticipation speak for itself, Gunn is building off the momentum of the conversation around the Snyderverse after Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released last week. Gunn also tweeted that there will be a soundtrack release for The Suicide Squad, after the success with his amazing compilations featured in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Not unlike the fans’ support around Zack Snyder’s recut of Justice League, fans have recently been petitioning for DC to release Ayer’s version of his 2016 film, Suicide Squad. In response to a fan’s demand to “#ReleaseTheAyerCut,” Gunn tweeted back that he always supports David Ayer and his films, even if his current iteration of the comics is completely unrelated to Ayer’s version.

Gunn’s film follows our ragtag team of DC villains as they become members of Task Force X and are sent to the South American island of Corto Maltese to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. Reprising their roles from the Ayer film are Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Newcomers include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, as well as Sylvester Stallone in an unspecified role, alongside a whole slew of other members.

The poster shows off these crazy cast members in their full colorful, euphoric regalia that we can expect from a Gunn film. One observant fan noted that the poster seems to be a direct reference and homage to The Dirty Dozen, with the obvious connections between the two teasing what will certainly be a highly stylized and violent film. It also helps that Joel Kinnaman said that the film will be “heavily R-rated,” so we’re sure to see how true this is in the red band trailer tomorrow.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6. Check out Gunn’s tweet and the official poster below.

