Two new clips from The Suicide Squad focusing on the movie’s big baddie Starro, and a Task Force X member named the Weasel (Sean Gunn), have been released. The clips, released by Bloody Disgusting, feature two scenes that seem to be placed on the beginning and end of the squad mission to destroy “Project Starfish”.

The first clip takes place at a destroyed military base, where a group of soldiers looks in disbelief as some members of the Suicide Squad run away from the collapsing building, as something massive emerges from the inside of the structure. While one of Starro’s tentacles breaks free from the concrete structure, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is frozen in shock.

The second clip takes us to the inside of a vehicle where the team is presented the Weasel. The leader of the mission, Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), tries to calm down the squad, letting them know the Weasel is not a werewolf, and he’s actually harmless. Well, not harmless, as Flag explains that “he’s killed twenty-seven children”.

We are only one week again from The Suicide Squad's release, when we’ll finally get to know who lives and who dies in James Gunn’s take on this team. Gunn already said people “will be surprised” with how many squad members die in his movie.

Even if Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is not exactly a sequel to the 2016’s movie by David Ayer, the new iteration of the team brings back Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Kinnaman's Rick Flag, Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. The newcomers include John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and available for streaming on HBO Max on August 6. Watch the new clips below:

