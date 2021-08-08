It's an R-rated record for the pandemic era, but The Suicide Squad fell well below expectations.

As expected, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has comfortably topped the box office this weekend, but the numbers fell well short of what both Warner Bros. and analysts were projecting. Heading into Friday, the studio was confident that the R-rated comic book caper would easily exceed $30 million for the frame, but it topped out with $26.5 million from over 4000 theaters.

That's lower than Birds of Prey, also an R-rated DCEU blockbuster starring Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, but Cathy Yan's movie didn't have the pandemic or a simultaneous HBO Max release to content with, even if it was viewed as a bomb when the dust settled. Factoring in Thursday night previews, The Suicide Squad has brought in $45.7 million internationally for a global debut of $72.2 million.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: King Shark Is Your Friend

While that comfortably smashes all sorts of records for an R-rated wide release during the pandemic era, there's already virtually no chance the hybrid of sequel and reboot is going to turn a profit given an estimated $185 million budget and high marketing costs. There was hope that the film could even reach as high as $40 million at the beginning of the week looking at strong reviews and high levels of anticipation, but it wasn't to be. David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad made $746 million by comparison, and the follow up will be lucky if it even comes close to half of that.

Jungle Cruise held steady in second with $15.7 million, and a 55% drop is substantially less than the decline experienced by recent chart-toppers Black Widow and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Speaking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four opener, disgruntled employee Scarlett Johansson's solo adventure wound up in fourth with $4 million, and has now passed Fast & Furious 9 to become the highest-grossing domestic release of the pandemic era, with $174 million and counting in the coffers.

M. Night Shyamalan's Old took third with $4.1 million, with Matt Damon's Stillwater rounding out the top five with $2.86 million. It's a victory for Task Force X, then, but The Suicide Squad was expected to fly much higher.

KEEP READING: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Killer Easter Eggs Explained: Did You Catch All These References?

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Suicide Squad’ Killer Easter Eggs Explained: Did You Catch All These References? Blink and you might miss them.

Read Next