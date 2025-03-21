This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Last year, Netflix revealed that a major anime adaptation was coming to its catalog. Today, the streamer took to social media not only to remind fans that The Summer Hikaru Died is on its way, but also to announce that Netflix will be the exclusive home of the new anime show on this side of the world. And it's official: the title debuts in the catalog in 2025, but a specific release window is yet to be announced.

The anime series features a clever and unique blend of two elements that don't usually go together: the slice of life format — which follows simple events on the daily lives of average people — and the supernatural. The story starts out sweet and takes a turn towards horror. Two friends from a rural Japanese city form a strong bond and become inseparable, until Yoshiki (voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi) realizes that, one day, something sinister took over the body of his friend Hikaru (Shuichiro Umeda) and has been trying to mimic his behavior.

The story is based on a manga series that became a surprise hit in 2021. The sory was created by Mokumokuren, and was originally published by Kadokawa — the publishing house that brought to life titles like Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion and Re:Zero. Ever since it was announced, The Summer Hikaru Died has integrated lists of most anticipated new anime series from 2025.

The anime episodes are directed by Ryohei Takeshita, who helmed episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun and the entire miniseries Pokémon: Paldean Winds. In an official statement, the director teased what kind of elements he was looking for while adapting The Summer Hikaru Died. He stated:

"Reading the original work was exciting, and I pondered how to express its frames in animation. Our team was very dedicated to capturing the delicate emotions of Yoshiki and Hikaru, as well as the manga's beautiful and innovative structure. We look forward to sharing it with you."

Securing the exclusive distribution of The Summer Hikaru Died is a huge win for Netflix. The streamer continues to expand its anime catalog, and it has already become a reference when it comes to Japanese productions. And it's paying off: in 2024, DanDaDan quickly rose to become one of the catalog's most-watched titles with over 90 million views in just three months.

