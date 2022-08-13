The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age series available to stream on Prime Video, which takes viewers on a romantic, beach-filled summer that leaves people either wanting a whirlwind teenage romance or reminisce them. The show follows Belly (Lola Tung), a hopeless romantic 16-year-old who goes on an annual summer trip with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) and her older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) to Cousins, a town perfect for both the quiet and the beach lovers. There, they stay in a house belonging to the Fishers, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and her sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). This time, however, Belly feels she is over the awkward teenage phase and is now hoping to enjoy summer to the best of her abilities by meeting new people, exploring parts of town, and spending quality time with loved ones — all the while figuring out if she still has feelings for Conrad, her childhood crush.

It looks like a typical teenage romance where the main character goes on a trip to find out who she is and what she wants, which are certain to keep audiences engaged and hooked. Throughout the summer, Belly decides to do things she hasn't done before, one of which includes going to a bonfire party despite the Fisher brothers not inviting her in the first place. When the party scene feels too much, Belly takes a breather, and it is the moment where she meets a curly-haired guy named Cam (David Iacono), a shy whale enthusiast who looks just as lost as Belly. The two sit in the sand and quickly bond after learning that they actually know each other from before, specifically from a Latin convention back in seventh grade (hence the whole Flavia and Sextus references). As they talk, it's easy to see that Belly looks nervous but comfortable around Cam, and besides the whole bonfire fight, it ends with the two teenagers sharing a cute and quick kiss before Belly leaves.

Sure, the night actually ends with the Fisher brothers and Conklin siblings getting scolded by Laurel because of being reckless and the said fight, but Belly goes to bed peacefully, immediately gushing about the kiss to Taylor through text. Before they know it, the pair spend many weeks together, hanging out, learning about each other's hobbies, and basically doing what teenage couples in their first relationship do. For others, it's cute and ideal. It is sickeningly adorable, and it looks easy as it should — it's teenage love. It's supposed to be fun and giddy, with just a tinge of rebellion. Having a boyfriend who is not Conrad is certainly something that Belly didn't anticipate, but at the time, she doesn't care. She looks happy being with Cam, and it's no question as to why.

RELATED: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Ending Explained: Who Does Belly Choose?

Unfortunately, after spending weeks together, Cam and Belly's relationship falls under a mere summer fling. The breakup scene takes place on the beach with no one else to be seen. They sit on the sand, a parallel to the first episode, overlooking the sea. It sets a calm, soothing atmosphere, and the breakup mirrors that same feeling. It is a mature conversation; no shouting can be heard, and no bitterness surround the two. Cam sits there, taking everything in as Belly explains that he's a great person that deserves to be loved, but she can't force herself to love him the way he deserves to be loved. Cam simply understands it because deep down, he knows that the answer to the "why" is Conrad. No emotions were misplaced throughout their conversation, and after that, as they ride back home in strange yet comfortable silence, one can tell that it's officially over.

Cam only appeared in a total of five out of seven episodes in the series, and though he is not a part of the main cast, his role is important and ultimately vital toward Belly's character development. His fate in the show made many people across media want to give more appreciation toward the beloved whale watcher because despite knowing that Belly and Cam's relationship did not really last, they believe that Cam is the best boyfriend choice.

Teenagers in media often make choices led by their hearts above all else, sometimes blindingly following it. As a viewer, one can't help but to wonder what would happen if the protagonist choose a different, clearer path, thus forming all kinds of what ifs — which is what happened in the series. Belly ends up with Conrad by the end of the show, sealing it with a kiss on the beach. While it's incredibly and admittedly sweet, there's curiosity about what would happen if Belly stays with Cam instead. Would Belly have avoided all the love drama? Would Belly have not been hurt multiple times by Conrad's actions? Would Belly be able to find a way to move on from Conrad, once and for all, and put all that love towards Cam?

Cam has been nothing but kind all throughout the series. When he sees Belly during the bonfire, he makes sure that she feels comfortable and safe before continuing to talk to her. He is considerate, non-judgmental, and is overall a great guy to hang out with. Some may point out that those things are what makes him boring, but he's far from it. He's just soft-spoken and reserved compared to the Fisher brothers, but it doesn't mean that he's a bad choice for Belly. Cam is there for Belly when Conrad isn't. Cam makes Belly feel cared for and appreciated. Throughout most of the show, Conrad is closed off, he keeps so much to himself that the feelings become too difficult to control which, in turn, results to people around him being hurt unintentionally, including Belly. While reasons as to why he acts like that are given in the later episodes, it does not really excuse some of Conrad's actions. And then there's Cam. Despite being shy, Cam shows Belly that she deserves to not be treated badly because she's a caring person. Belly looks genuinely happy when she's with Cam, much to the arguments of some people. There's no denying that.

Perhaps one can look at it this way: Being in a caring and safe relationship is an ideal thing to have. Stability may seem monotonous, but having a partner who's more than understanding and always there to keep you smiling is not a bad thing at all — and it's what Cam would've given Belly had she completely moved on from Conrad. But at the end of the day, Belly is a teenager, and she still has a lot of learning to do. One thing's for sure, Cam was a great boyfriend and guy. He has a lot of love to give if given the chance.