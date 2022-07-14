Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Prime Video's coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty has quickly become a beloved summer treat for both teenagers and adults alike for its wonderful ode to first loves and the beach. But before the show, it was already a hit 2009 novel by Jenny Han, who also wrote the To All The Boys trilogy that was later adapted into a film trilogy by Netflix. Han has long been captivating the hearts of readers through her books that will surely take you on a swoon-worthy adventure, so it's no surprise that many want to see more of her characters and be able to envision the scenes they have read from her books, translating the words on screen.

Much like all book-to-show adaptations, The Summer I Turned Pretty tweaked some details to better translate the content and bring the show to the modern era. However, the overall plot is still similar: Hopeless romantic Belly (Lola Tung) goes on an annual summer trip with her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung) and brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) to visit Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) and her two sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) in a beach house in Cousins. This summer is different for Belly, though, as she moves past the glasses-and-braces stage and has to navigate her feelings for the Fisher brothers plus a new boy she encounters, but especially trying to figure out if she still loves Conrad, her childhood crush.

Let's look at the notable differences between the hit novel and its 2022 adaptation.

The Debutante Ball

In the series, Susannah urges Belly to be a part of the esteemed debutante ball, a formal event to celebrate the coming-of-age of young women in a grand manner. This plays a huge aspect in the show as it is where most of the major revelations happen, specifically in the season finale. In the book, there is no deb ball at all, and it may have been added to create more tension and confusion for Belly regarding her feelings for the Fisher brothers.

Jeremiah's Sexuality

image via Amazon Studios

Although it wasn't explicitly stated in the book, Jeremiah is seemingly straight as he is shown to be interested in girls only. Jeremiah in the show, however, flirts and makes out with both girls and boys, and is said to be fluid in his sexuality. There are changes such as this to have better representation, and this one has been met with lots of praises online, especially for those who are exploring their identities.

Susannah's Cancer

Image via Amazon Prime Video

There is a huge difference when it comes to learning about Susannah's cancer. In the book, everyone already knows what she's dealing with, that she has gone through chemo and treatments, though they initially thought that she is now doing fine. The show handled it a bit differently, seeing as they decided that no one but Laurel knows about her cancer. She keeps it a secret from her two boys, Belly, and Steven, because she wants to be able to spend the summer without having them to worry about her condition.

The twist they added in the show is that even though Susannah tries hard not to tell anyone, Conrad actually somehow learns about it, which is the reason for his distant and passive attitude throughout the whole show. Jeremiah and the others only come to know about it during the debutante ball, in the last episode.

Going Back and Forth in Time

It's always interesting traveling down memory lane, especially when it is utilized in a book so that it gives more background for a particular character or event. Han included time jumps in between chapters, and it's mostly about Belly when she's around 11 to 14. There are mentions of early memories in the show, but it is not too detailed compared to the book. For instance, there's a chapter where Belly, Taylor, and the boys are playing Truth or Dare, and it's not mentioned in the show.

Taylor's Visits

Belly's best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer), would only be present in flashbacks in the book. But Taylor has a bigger role in the show as she actually visits Cousins and stays at the beach house for a bit twice to spend summer with Belly and meet new people. At one point, they almost have a falling out because of the whole Taylor and Steven thing, but they make amends by the end when Taylor visits the second time.

Belly's First Kiss

Image via Prime Video

In the book, Belly mentions that her first kiss was Jeremiah while they were playing Truth or Dare and that she has mixed feelings about it as she's in love with Conrad at the time and wants her first kiss to be more special. The show doesn't specifically say if Jeremiah is her first kiss or who her first kiss even is.

The Infinity Necklace

Belly would often celebrate her birthdays in Cousins and this time, she's turning 16. She goes downstairs and sees her loved ones whipping up food and giving her presents. Conrad claims that he forgot to buy something, and Belly didn't want to appear disappointed on the outside. What changed is that in the show, Belly goes to Conrad's room and sees that he does have a gift for her, which is an infinity necklace. Whereas in the book, there's no mention of the necklace. It's not until the sequel, It's Not Summer Without You, that it's mentioned.

Steven Leaving Cousins Early

For those who have watched the series first and grown attached to Steven, you might be sad when you find out that in the book, he actually leaves Cousins early on instead of staying for the whole summer. In the book, Steven is in the process of looking at colleges, and Belly mentions that he'll be leaving and going with their dad to explore his options, so he is not around much. Steven has a larger part in the show, even having his own romance with a new character, Shayla (Minnie Mills), a rich young woman who is also a part of the debutante ball.

A Closer Look at Laurel

Besides the show's decision to include more details on Laurel and Susannah's beautiful friendship, audiences can also see the life of Laurel with more depth. In the show, Laurel is a writer struggling to find her rhythm after her divorce. She meets fellow writer Cleveland (Alfredo Narcisco) in a bookstore, and despite the awkward first meeting, they hit it off later on and even hook up in the later episodes.

The Ending

Image via Prime Video

The final scene from the show is Belly and Conrad sitting on the beach after the debutante ball and learning about Susannah's cancer. Conrad apologizes to Belly for his behavior, and then later confesses that he does have feelings for her. It ends with them kissing and Belly narrating how it all finally falls into place. The book, however, ends with Belly and Conrad meeting up after summer.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and has already been renewed for another season, so there will be more opportunities to see your favorite moments on your screens.