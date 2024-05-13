The Summer I Turned Pretty is the perfect summer teen drama, and fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming third season, based on We'll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han. The first two seasons saw Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) deal with growing up and navigating her changing relationships with the Fisher brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). The love triangle between Belly and the two brothers has been intense and ever-changing, with passionate fans on both sides. Additionally, the second season showed the characters grieving the loss of the boys' mother, Susannah Beck Fisher (Rachel Blanchard).

The show has had some great episodes so far, from the more fun ones depicting summer parties and volleyball competitions, to the more serious ones depicting funerals and family fights. The show has been a roller coaster so far. After Season 2 ended with Belly choosing Jeremiah for now, there is a lot to be excited for in Season 3, especially if the show continues to closely follow the books. These are the 10 best episodes of the show so far, ranked.

10 "Summer House"

Season 1, Episode 1

Following the events of the start of Jenny Han's first book in the trilogy, Season 1, Episode 1, "Summer House" showed the Conklin family showing up for a summer that Belly could tell was going to be different. Belly's best friend, Taylor Jewell (Rain Spencer) encouraged her to make things different for herself this summer. The episode saw Belly break her normal routine by sneaking out to the bonfire, where she witnessed Conrad getting into a fight, and where she met her eventual first boyfriend, Cam (David Iacono).

"Summer House" is a solid pilot episode. It did a great job of introducing the main characters, as well as the main dynamics. Viewers could immediately understand the close friendships between Belly and Taylor, and Laurel (Jackie Chung) and Susannah. Additionally, the love triangle was set up very well, as was the cozy summer setting of Cousins Beach, and the summer house. It is a great pilot episode that laid the groundwork for what was to come.

9 "Summer Nights"

Season 1, Episode 3

The celebration of Belly's 16th birthday led to many significant and relationship-altering moments for the characters of The Summer I Turned Pretty. In Season 1, Episode 3, "Summer Nights," Belly celebrated her birthday, with Susannah going out of her way to make it special for her. Belly initially thought that Conrad forgot her birthday, but she eventually found an infinity necklace that he had bought for her, in honor of him teaching her about infinity when he helped her with math as a child. Additionally, Taylor showed up, creating tension for everyone.

This episode was really interesting, particularly for the dynamic of Belly's friendship with Taylor. This was the first time that viewers saw any issues between the two of them, with Taylor centering herself on Belly's birthday, and Belly struggling to incorporate Taylor into her new debutante world. After Belly found Taylor and Steven (Sean Kaufman) kissing, she and Taylor ended up getting into a huge fight. This episode also planted the seeds of the deeper connection between Belly and Conrad.

8 "Love Lost"

Season 2, Episode 1

Season 2, Episode 1, "Love Lost" was a strong start to The Summer I Turned Pretty's best season. It showed all of the characters grieving Susannah's off-screen death, and Belly additionally grieving the aftermath of her off-screen relationship and breakup with Conrad. Belly attended Steven's graduation and graduation party, but she could not get past her grief over the Fishers, and she found herself slipping behind in her academics.

Additionally, Belly and Steven got into a huge fight at the graduation party, and the whole present-day plot was interspersed with flashbacks of Belly and Conrad getting together. The structure of the episode was done very well to build up to what would inevitably lead to their breakup, and to show how Belly was still stuck in the past and unable to move forward. This episode worked very well to transition out of the lighter first season, and into the more serious second season, as well as to show the shift in dynamics that had occurred over the previous year.

7 "Summer Heat"

Season 1, Episode 4

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Fourth of July episode, Season 1, Episode 4, "Summer Heat," brought in a lot of drama. There was the tension of Laurel's ex-husband showing up to the party with his new girlfriend, and Susannah navigating Adam's presence, which later led to a fight between Susannah and Laurel. Additionally, Susannah tried to make the party special in spite of everything, while Belly dealt with her complicated feelings for Conrad, as well as her new friendships with the other debutantes/

Meanwhile, Belly got drunk and told Shayla that Steven kissed Taylor. Belly and Conrad shared some flirty and genuine moments in the episode, and they even almost kissed, before Jeremiah intentionally set off fireworks to keep them apart. "Summer Heat" was an action-packed episode. It also showed the established dynamics starting to unravel in some ways, and being stretched in others, through big fights, big reveals, and general tension.

6 "Summer Tides"

Season 1, Episode 6

Season 1, Episode 6, "Summer Tides" had both a lot of fun and a lot of drama. Belly and Jeremiah had just kissed and were on the verge of being a couple, but she could not get over her feelings for Conrad during that easily. During the volleyball game, Conrad stepped in to play for Jeremiah as Belly's partner, leading to some romantic moments between Conrad and Belly. Additionally, Nicole saw Conrad's text to Belly, which led the girls to play a really harsh "prank" on Belly and Taylor.

In "Summer Tides," Conrad started to open up to Cleveland about everything that was going on, but he still hid his true feelings from Belly, leading her to choose Jeremiah at the end of the episode. Susannah, still rooting for Belly and Conrad, encouraged him to be her date for the debutante ball. This was a fun episode that showcased strong dynamics and also led well into the final two episodes of the first season.

5 "Love Triangle"

Season 2, Episode 8

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Season 2 finale, "Love Triangle," tied up a lot of loose ends while untying many others. After Conrad caught Belly kissing his brother, he then got stuck in a long car ride with the two of them that was followed by an overnight in a hotel. Jeremiah told Conrad to confess his feelings for Belly, which he did, only for her to both kiss Jeremiah and choose him the next morning. This led Conrad to take back what he said to her.

Additionally, Taylor's insecurities caused issues for her and Steven, but they were able to talk things out and make their relationship real. Laurel went to a writers' group and met with Cleveland, which helped her to get over her reservations about describing the depth of her grief over Susannah in relation to her writing. This episode was both intense and silly at times, from the hilarious car scene, to Conrad's devastating breakdown in the hotel. It was a strong but difficult end to the episode, particularly considering the two-year time jump that occurs after this in the books.

4 "Love Affair"

Season 2, Episode 7

Season 2, Episode 7, "Love Affair" dealt with the aftermath of a number of big things in the season, from the house party, to Aunt Julia trying to sell the house, to Belly keeping everything a secret from Laurel. After Belly drunk-dialed Laurel and asked for help at the end of the previous episode, Laurel showed up at the start of "Love Affair," and she was very angry. The two of them had a big fight, and Laurel crossed a major line, but they were ultimately able to talk things out. Additionally, as the teens cleaned up the house, Laurel was able to finally get through to Julia, and then to Adam.

Laurel convinced Julia to sell the house to Adam, and she convinced Adam to buy it for the boys. Steven sweetly lent his car to Taylor so that she could drive home, then he left soon after. The best part of the episode was how Belly set everything in motion to help Conrad study for his exams. It was nice to see Belly in charge, and Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad working towards a common goal. Conrad then passed his exam, only to walk out and find Belly and Jeremiah kissing.

3 "Summer Love"

Season 1, Episode 8

A lot of big reveals and sad moments occurred in the Season 1 finale, "Summer Love." The season had built up to the debutante ball, and it was finally happening. Meanwhile, Jeremiah finally started to understand that Susannah and Conrad were hiding something from him. Jeremiah originally took Belly to the debutante ball, but he left when he found out about Susannah's cancer. Belly ended up dancing with Conrad after he walked over to her as "The Way I Loved You" by Taylor Swift played.

The next morning, Belly and Conrad kissed on the beach and finally confessed their feelings for each other. This episode was a great end to Season 1, while also setting up the events of Season 2. It ended on a hopeful note for Susannah, even though she did not turn out to be alive in the Season 2 premiere. However, having the season end with a touching moment between Susannah and her sons, and then a romantic moment between Belly and Conrad, felt right for the characters.

2 "Love Game"

Season 2, Episode 4

Season 2, Episode 4, "Love Games" was one of the more fun episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty, as it brought all of the main characters together for a day at the boardwalk, complete with the Fishers' cousin Skye (Elsie Fisher), and an unexpected reunion with Cam. This was such an enjoyable episode, because it mixed Conklin-Fisher history at Cousin's Beach with current plot lines, tensions, and dynamics.

There was a fun and heated competition, with an especially flirty rivalry between Belly and Conrad, and Steven and Taylor. There was a lot of weird and goofy specificity due to their traditions as well, and it was really entertaining to watch. There was also a sweet flashback where, several years before, Conrad won Belly her beloved stuffed polar bear, Junior Mint. The episode had a strong balance between happy and sad moments, because they were only at the boardwalk to get away during the open house, and then by the end of the episode, Julia had moved all of their stuff out of the house.

1 "Love Fest"

Season 2, Episode 6

Season 2, Episode 6, "Love Fest" is the best episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty so far. With hope lost for the house, the whole group decided to plan one last party in honor of Susannah. This episode was a lot of fun, up until the intense fights between Steven and Milo, and Conrad and Jeremiah, which were really great and entertaining. Belly went shopping with Conrad and Jeremiah, and there were funny antics when they tried to use their fake IDs, and when they put on goofy costumes in the store.

Additionally, Taylor's boyfriend, Milo, showed up and got into a fight with Steven, leading Taylor to realize he did not really know her or care about her. Steven knew that Taylor's middle name was Madison, but Milo did not. Additionally, Steven and Taylor danced Taylor and Belly's old dance to "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus. At the end of the episode, Steven and Taylor kissed. Meanwhile, Jeremiah and Conrad exchanged some very harsh words, and Belly cried and called Laurel while drunk. The episode was definitely one to remember, and is the best one of the series so far.

