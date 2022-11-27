The holiday season is upon us, which means agonizing over what gifts to give is in full swing. Thankfully, Amazon has you covered, as they have officially released their holiday merchandise line for the prime video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Even though summer has come and gone, the new merch items include offerings perfect for the winter season. Along with the holiday line, other cool weather gear and additional items are still available for fans.

First up, the collection offers two different mugs both stating "cocoa is my specialty," with one sporting the text only and the other featuring a cute polar bear. The remainder of the holiday line focuses on clothing items, including beanies and sweatshirts. The beanies come in a few different colors and give fans the option to pick their "team." Show your allegiance to either Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah, or my personal favorite, Team Belly. Similarly, the team options are available on cropped sweatshirts. For those searching for clothing that's not explicitly holiday themed, several series-related sweatshirts and hoodies are available to purchase. Remaining options from the entire line range from totes, more clothing, and the original book series by Jenny Han.

Based on the bestselling book by Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly (Lola Tung), who spends every summer with her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and their mother Laurel (Jackie Chung) at Cousins Beach. While there, they stay with their family friends Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) and her two sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). The kids have always gotten along, though Conrad and Jeremiah view Belly as a little kid. However, this year is different, as the brothers' perception of her has changed. Now, Belly finds herself caught between choosing Conrad or Jeremiah.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: Jackie Chung on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' Asian American Stories, and Adult Friendships

Since the initial announcement, the series was a hotly anticipated title from Prime Video and even received a second season renewal prior to the first season's premiere. At this time, plot details for Season 2 are being held under wraps. Still, Season 1 offers a few story threads, including Belly's season ending kiss with Conrad, and everyone learning about Susannah's cancer returning. Book 2, It's Not Summer Without You, may also be a major resource. It sees Belly return to Cousins Beach after she learns that Conrad has gone missing.

The Summer I Turned Pretty was developed by Han and Gabrielle Stanton. Han will executive produce and showrun Season 2 alongside Sarah Kucserka. Stanton, Wiip's Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee executive produce. Additional cast includes Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott. Season 2 welcomes Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher in currently unknown roles.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but unit then check out some of the new merch items below: