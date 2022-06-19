Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.It’s been an emotional summer for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the others in Cousins Beach on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jerimiah (Gavin Casalegno) has been heating up, seemingly having taken a turn for Jeremiah’s favor after his long-awaited, late-night kiss with Belly. Elsewhere, Steven (Sean Kaufman) has been working hard to be “enough” for his girlfriend Shayla (Minnie Mills), but he’s spiraling after another setback. All the while, Laurel (Jackie Chung) has been trying to cope with the fact that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) has made her peace with dying, unwilling to put herself through experimental trials, now that her cancer has returned. In the season finale, the time has come for the debutante ball, bringing more than a fair amount of chaos for all those involved. But, there are surprises in store (whether those be good or bad). Let’s break it down.

It’s finally the big day, and Susannah could not be more excited. As she wakes Belly, the two have a short but beautiful heart-to-heart where Susannah gives Belly an out, ready to let the dream die if Belly doesn’t want to follow through. But, because she loves Susannah, she’s determined to finish what she started. Plus, the fact that Jeremiah will be escorting doesn’t hurt either and allows Susannah to express how much both of her sons care about Belly and that they’d both do anything for her. But, while things seem perfect for Belly, Steven is having some serious issues.

After losing to Liam (Connor Hammond) and company at poker in the previous episode, Steven is out all the money he’s been saving all summer. Without this money, he doesn’t have the means to buy what he needs to escort Shayla to the ball, causing some issues between the two. Luckily, Shayla is forgiving, offering Steven an old, slightly missized suit of her father’s. Later discovering that Shayla used to date Liam sends Steven on an insecure spiral, as he finally addresses how he feels next to Shayla since she’s wealthy, and he’s not. He explains to her how he feels like he has to compete with those in her life, like Liam. However, Shayla explains it’s because he’s not like them that she wants to be with him, putting the couple on seemingly solid ground moving forward.

In the most brutal way, the truth about Susannah’s cancer comes out… as does the fact that Conrad has known about it for months, only confiding this truth to Cleveland (Alfredo Narciso). While at the ball, Jeremiah goes searching for Belly’s parents, Laurel and John (Colin Ferguson), after they mysteriously leave during the introductions of each debutante. He overhears them talking about Susannah and the fact that she’s not going to be around much longer due to her cancer — at least he overhears enough of their conversation to become suspicious about what’s going on with his mother. Slowly, he begins to put the pieces together, like how his mother has been sleeping more and smoking more marijuana over the last several weeks. Following the escort dance, Jeremiah steals his mother’s cell phone, leaving the ball to snoop. As he searches, he finds the proof he needs to confirm his worst nightmare: His mother’s cancer is back, and she’s dying. Matters are complicated when Jeremiah reaches out to Conrad about what he found on their mother’s phone, only to learn that Conrad has known and kept it from him. Fueled by anger, Jeremiah throws a punch at his brother, and a fight breaks out in the middle of the debutante ball.

Back at home, the Conklin and Fisher families have their moments to cope with the news. Belly and Steven come to terms with the fact that Susannah isn’t going to get better this time. Belly acknowledges how her mother has had to carry this secret all by herself for months, causing Laurel to finally break down with her kids held tight. Elsewhere in the home, Conrad is finally having a real conversation with his mother, while Jeremiah is struggling to understand. Jeremiah cannot comprehend the news that Susannah doesn’t plan to do any of the experimental treatments, as she explains that the chances are practically non-existent, and she doesn’t want to spend her last few months becoming someone else. He begs her to reconsider, and it seems Conrad has made his peace with it — at least as much peace as possible with the news his mother is dying — and doesn’t fight her on it until pressed by Jeremiah. With both of her boys begging her to keep fighting, to stick around for them, Susannah finally changes her mind. Now, there’s hope.

Meanwhile, with Jeremiah missing at the ball, Belly is left without an escort to join her for the mandatory waltz. But, never fear, as the other Fisher brother steps in, bringing to the surface all the deep feelings between them that they’ve both been ignoring, hiding, or lying to themselves about all summer. The tension between them is so tense, that it’s truly a surprise the waltz doesn’t end with the two kissing in the middle of the dance floor. Though Belly and Jeremiah don’t officially end whatever has begun between them, it’s clear by the end of the season finale that it’s over. With the truth out and the summer almost over, Belly and Conrad sit on the beach and finally have a real conversation. Conrad apologizes for treating Belly terribly over the summer, while Belly expresses her wish that Conrad would have told her what was going on, so he wouldn’t have to go through it alone. (Ignoring the fact that he tried, multiple times, before being interrupted.) When Conrad finally says the words — that he wants Belly — the two share an Earth-shattering kiss that changes everything between them forever as "This Love" by Taylor Swift plays.

With an early renewal for a second season, and two more books in the series to cover, the summers at Cousins Beach are far from over. But, the finale delivers just enough to ensure some serious changes in the status quo for everyone.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is now streaming on Prime Video.