Despite starting a relationship with Jeremiah, it becomes clear that Belly and Conrad have a deeper bond and are more compatible.

Conrad has been Belly's first love since childhood and despite their flaws and communication issues, they are meant to be together in the long run.

Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty introduces new problems as well as heightens some existing ones — specifically the whole love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). The previous season left the audience on quite a rollercoaster with these three, not knowing who Belly will actually choose or end up with. But between the two Fisher brothers, there’s really only one who is meant for Belly, and it’s the one who Belly considers her first love, Conrad.

The love triangle is one of the biggest points of the series — and much like any other famous love triangle out there, people are normally divided on who’s the perfect person for the main character. In this case, there are those who root for Jeremy and those who root for Conrad. It often takes a while to find out who the main character will choose, as it takes a great, gradual build-up to establish more conversations and debates between fans. For The Summer I Turned Pretty, this would also likely be the case. However, over the past few episodes, there are a lot of reasons why Conrad is the better person for Belly.

First of All, What About Jeremiah?

Despite Belly’s first love being Conrad, she actually ends up with Jeremiah first. These two hooked up in Season 1, which was met with opposite reactions from fans. There aren’t really any problems with Jeremiah. In fact, he’s a pretty decent guy who is always there for those he cares about. In Season 1, whenever Belly is sad or simply running into a problem, he will be right there to help her out as best as he can. For instance, in the latest episode called “Love Game," Belly narrates a flashback to when they were younger. Belly has caught the flu and is stuck in the house alone. Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) encourages Jeremiah to skip heading to the boardwalk with his friend and spend the day with sick Belly instead. At first, he was hesitant, but he complies anyway. Belly recalls it as a fond memory of them hanging out in the house, playing cards, and talking about lots of stuff, especially when Jeremiah also gets sick. In the present time, we also see Jeremiah volunteering to ride the Tower of Terror with Belly after she loses a bet.

Season 2 starts off a bit rocky between these two because of Belly calling things off since she is finally getting together with Conrad. Of course, this hurt Jeremiah as he was already so willing to tell people about them. It’s understandable what he felt during that time, as well as his creating distance between himself and Belly. After that, their relationship is never the same. When the two have to reunite because of Conrad’s disappearance, they have a heart-to-heart talk and acknowledge what they've done to each other, and start to rebuild their friendship. While it’s highly likely that the rest of the season will see Jeremiah and Belly getting close again romantically, in the long run, it is hard to envision Belly being with him. Jeremiah is better off as one of her dearest friends, their chemistry is mere only platonic, and they are not as compatible as Belly and Conrad. Jeremiah is the life of the party, someone who is just enjoying life without any solid plan for his future. And while that is not at all bad by any means, his personality, compared to Belly’s, does not really match up.

Another reason Jeremiah is not for Belly is because he does not actually seem to like her in that way. He never really showed any romantic feelings for Belly before, so to see him just confessing about he’s always wanted something more comes off as surprising. Jeremiah only started to make a move on Belly when he sees Belly and Conrad’s relationship developing, something that just made Belly confused. Jeremiah would have never created something with Belly if it weren’t for him seeing her and his brother slowly finding their way to one another. This just goes to show that, again, Jeremiah is always fit for Belly as a best friend — nothing more — and that’s not a bad thing.

Belly’s Answer Has Always Been Conrad

Belly has had a huge crush on Conrad since they were kids; he’s basically her first love. And you know what people say about first loves: they never really go away. The majority of the first season shows Conrad being closed off to Belly and to everyone who cares for him. It’s a mystery for Belly, and she tries several times to encourage him to talk to her, but to no avail. With this, there have been a couple of arguments that brewed between the two. At one point, Belly even says that she is done waiting for Conrad. But Season 1 ends with the two of them on a beach, pouring their hearts out and sealing it with a kiss.

Season 2, however, introduces problems between the two. Belly keeps reminiscing about their time together as a couple, and a few of them are times when she has been noticing him becoming distant again, leading to an eventual breakup. However, with the whole house thing that the Fishers are facing, Belly has to see him again. Belly has been trying really hard to get over him, but seeing him in person brings back everything. See, Conrad is not really the best at communicating his feelings — which is his major flaw — and it is sometimes exhausting to try and figure him out. However, when he is present, he’s a very interesting, smart, and fun guy — the guy that Belly fell in love with. That very guy is something that Belly sees again when the whole gang is hanging out on the boardwalk. Conrad really is just a young guy who has a lot to deal with, especially as the older brother. He always feels the need to handle all the problems alone because he doesn’t want to burden others. But this just goes to show just how much he cares for and loves the people around him, especially Belly.

Other than that, Belly really is just more compatible with Conrad. They have a deeper bond and are more naturally drawn to each other. They complement each other well, and they can talk about a lot of things. Conrad and Belly really just need to step back for a bit and figure out everything before they start to find their way back to each other again. They’re young — there’s still time for them to heal alone. But that does not change the fact that these two are meant to be together because no matter how much Belly tries to fight off her feelings, her heart always beats for Conrad.

The brothers are not perfect by any means, both of them have faults and shortcomings. Those who have read the books will likely choose Conrad over anyone. But those who only have the show to base their opinions on would not find it hard to pair Jeremiah with Belly. Honestly, Belly needs to be on her own for a little while, so she could properly reflect on what and who she actually wants and to just heal. However, in terms of compatibility, the answer is always Conrad. He’s her first love, after all.