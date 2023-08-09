The Big Picture The absence of parents in Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty has created a more somber tone as the kids grapple with loss and change.

The group of teens present a united front, seeking out opportunities to live their last summer in Cousins to the fullest and demonstrating emotional intelligence.

Despite their efforts to avoid unpleasantness, Belly realizes she can't carry everyone's problems and relationships on her shoulders, leading to a breaking point and the need for help.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

There’s a reason why The Summer I Turned Pretty is such a smashing success among young audiences, it encapsulates all of the wonderment and fear of growing up and superimposes it onto a sparking seaside backdrop. Season 1 of the series beautifully captured that rollercoaster ride of falling in love for the first time, and balancing fantastical expectations with reality. While Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) are figuring out all of these things for the first time, their moms are not only there to guide them and pick up the pieces of their broken hearts, but they continue to experiment with chasing feelings of love and lust on their own.

During the first season, having Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) and Laurel (Jackie Chung) along for the ride helped to level out the antics of their teens and make the series feel more grounded. The absence of parents has given The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 an entirely different tone. As the kids grapple with extreme loss and change, the lack of that strong, supportive, loving presence is palpable. Earlier in Season 2, this gave way to a lot of opportunities for the kids to be fun and mischievous but as the season draws to a close, it looks as though no amount of frivolous distractions can keep their problems at bay.

Belly’s Worlds Collide in Season 2

Image via Prime Video

Last season, as Belly packed up and headed out the door for Cousins Beach, she couldn't wait to leave everyone and everything behind so she could focus on her vacation lifestyle without having the baggage of life back home weighing her down. Though she was sad to leave her best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer) behind, she was more than happy to use that time and space to make new friends or spend quality time with her family and the Fishers. When Taylor came up to visit for one brief weekend, she brought a lot of tension and drama with her, and it seemed like Belly wasn’t all too keen to mix her worlds after that. Cousins Beach was an impenetrable fantasy land, and she wouldn’t let anything through that would burst her happy little bubble.

RELATED: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2: Belly Should Choose Conrad

This year, after the tragic loss of Susannah, that bubble is nonexistent. Not only has the weight of Susannah's death cast a black cloud over Belly’s relationships with the Fisher brothers, but it has also created a growing distance between Belly and her own mother. Because the grown-ups in their lives seem to be disappearing, Belly, her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman), Taylor, and the Fisher boys arrive at Cousins knowing that they are all looking after one another this year. They have to have each other’s backs, or it seems no one else will. Unlike previous visits to the beach town, a harsh and uncomfortable reality has followed the whole gang to their summer hideaway this year. What makes this season stronger is the lack of separation between Belly’s home and vacation life. As she becomes a young adult, she is forming a strong community of her own.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Is a Teen Takeover

Image via Prime Video

In episodes like “Love Game” and “Love Fool," we see how having the whole group together benefits the energy of the show. The playfulness that the kids create when they’re together offset newer, darker themes of grief. The group collects some new members when an estranged cousin, Skye (Elsie Fisher) appears with their mom Julia (Kyra Sedgwick), determined to sell the summer house as quickly as possible. An age-old feud between Julia and Susannah is to blame for the pair’s separation from the family, and it seems as though Skye has inherited a sort of jadedness out of loyalty to their mom. When the kids invite Skye into their fold, Skye is put in the difficult position of forming their own relationships and opinions versus following Julia’s lead. Julia’s eagerness to wash her hands of the property, as well as the rest of the family, rubs Jeremiah and Conrad the wrong way. She undercuts them at every turn to make the process as painless as possible for herself without much consideration for their feelings.

As Conrad considers getting a lawyer involved in a desperate attempt to keep the house in the family, it is a relief that the rest of the gang is there to pull him back from the edge. Just as we start to worry that the kids have taken on too much stress, it’s nice to have the focus shift to boardwalk games and impromptu camping trips on a golf course. Sequences such as these remind us why we may have been so drawn to this show in the first place, it allows us to indulge in the weightlessness and impermanence of being 17. Even if some of us are perhaps a tiny bit older than 17, we live vicariously through them!

The Teens Present a United Front

Image via Prime Video

When this group of teens are left to their own devices, they seek out any and every opportunity to live out their last summer in Cousins to the fullest. While this mostly consists of games of Truth or Dare, it also gives us insight into the kind of people these characters are growing up to be: how they communicate, problem-solve, or how they learn to stand up for themselves and each other. They took the reins on their own independence and used that time away to make some big mistakes and learn a lot about themselves in the process. In the most recent episode “Love Fest," we learn that the house has been sold and it seems as though the kids are out of options. There is nothing left to do but accept that the house is no longer theirs to enjoy. When Skye makes an impassioned plea to their mom to reconsider, we see just how much of an effect this group has had on them. They demonstrate compassion and understanding for Julia while also putting their foot down and establishing their own voice.

This sort of emotional intelligence is not often granted to younger characters, and it’s very refreshing. When they return to the group with bad news, they still treat Skye as one of their own, reassuring them that no one blames them and they’re still welcome. Together, the group comes to the decision that the best way to say goodbye to the house is with a happy memory, so they throw a massive party. They have gone through so much together, they deserve to reward themselves by celebrating in their own house one last time. Your adult logic is no good here, the kids are running the show! This will be the bonding experience of a lifetime for them.

It turns out that a party can’t mask all the unsaid resentment that has been stewing under the surface. The party gets out of hand, fights break out, and things take a turn for the worse. Ultimately, Belly realizes she can’t carry everyone’s problems and relationships on her shoulders and she breaks down, calling her mom for help.

Back To Reality for Belly

Image via Prime Video

The road to hell is paved with good intentions. After a summer of concocting plans, scheming, repairing relationships, and causing new rifts, it is hard to see Belly land in such a tumultuous place, feeling as though she’s free-falling with all of her comforts being ripped out from under her. Her optimism and unwavering dedication to her loved ones can only get her so far before she realizes that so many aspects of life are far beyond her control. Her confusing feelings for both Conrad and Jeremiah continue to cause conflict, and the fun spirit of their time spent together is just delaying the inevitable. Eventually, she will have to make a choice and someone will end up utterly heartbroken. This group leaned on each other to avoid the unpleasantness all around them, but now they have to face the music.