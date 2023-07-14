Welcome back to Cousin's Beach! Summer is in the air and Lola Tung is back as Belly Conklin, the sweet teenager caught between her childhood friends, brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty is adapted from Jenny Han's trilogy of novels by the same name, but this season will be taking a few liberties from the novels.

The second season will loosely follow the plot of It's Not Summer Without You, the events of the school year have led the summer to take on a different tone. The loss of a very important family member has a ripple effect on everyone's lives namely Conrad, who spirals out of control, leaving Belly and Jeremiah to pick up the pieces in his wake.

The majority of the first season's cast will be returning along with some welcome new additions, guaranteeing a dramatic summer at Cousin's Beach. Find out more about the cast and characters, and what they've been up to in between seasons.

Lola Tung as Isabelle "Belly" Conklin

Isabelle Conklin, affectionately known by all as Belly, is a sweet, naive teenager growing into her own and falling in love along the way. While she's made some mistakes and broken a few hearts, Belly is above all else nurturing, empathetic, and kind. Last summer she blossomed and had a lot of firsts, but this year she's gone through a lot, especially supporting her boyfriend Conrad as his mom Susannah battled and succumbed to cancer. She's carried a torch for Conrad since they were kids, and he's always had a soft spot for her, but when they finally get together, she ends up slighting his brother Jeremiah after using him in an attempt to move on from Conrad. Belly is young, but she still has a lot to learn when it comes to matters of the heart.

The Summer I Turned Pretty serves as Lola Tung's breakout role. It remains to be seen what Tung will be up to next, but as of now, she's finishing her degree at Carnegie Mellon between filming seasons of the show.

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Conrad Fisher is the oldest of the group and the golden boy who gives serious young Leonardo DiCaprio vibes. He's a star quarterback carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders and struggles with letting people in, especially when he needs them the most. In the first season, Conrad's grappling with his mom's cancer resurfacing and struggling with the secret. He pushes some of the most important people in his life away including his dad, Jeremiah, and most of all, Belly. In Season 2, the grief and depression that Conrad experiences get a lot worse despite his childhood friend Belly's support, and he ultimately pushes her away even though he loves her.

Christopher Briney recently starred as an art gallery assistant to Salvador Dalí in Daliland alongside Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller. He can next be seen as Aaron Samuels in the Paramount+ adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical.

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Jeremiah Fisher is Conrad's charismatic and free-spirited younger brother, who's also best friends with Belly and her older brother Steven (who's the same age as Jeremiah). Jeremiah has a megawatt smile and a positive attitude that can coax anyone out of their shell, but he also tends to be impulsive like when he set off a firework to interrupt Belly and Conrad's kiss that almost was. He's jealous of Conrad's connection with Belly because he also harbors feelings for her that at times are reciprocated, but the lingering feelings and history she has with Conrad stand in the way of Belly truly committing to Jeremiah.

Before The Summer I Turned Pretty, Gavin Casalegno starred as Young Damon on an episode of The Vampire Diaries. He also notably had an eight-episode arc on Walker. Next up, he will star in Queen of the Ring alongside Josh Lucas.

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Belly's sarcastic and sassy older brother, Steven Conklin, is just graduating from high school and headed to Princeton after a summer of romancing rich girl Shayla (Minnie Mills) and working at the country club. But this summer post-high school looks a lot different, especially after the death of Susannah and all the drama between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. Having previously been super close to the brothers, Steven blames Belly for the distance between him and his longtime friends. Another new development on the horizon for Steven is a potential rekindling of the attraction that once flared between him and Belly's best friend, Taylor, who he hooked up with last summer to Belly's dismay.

Sean Kaufman had roles on Manifest, FBI: Most Wanted, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit before landing the role of Steven on The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Jackie Chung as Laurel Conklin

Laurel Conklin is Belly and Steven's neurotic mother who is a new divorcee and an author struggling to find herself after divorcing her husband. She and Susannah have been longtime best friends, and she is the first person that Susannah had confided in about her cancer returning. Throughout the first season, Laurel tries to adhere to her friend's wishes for a calm, idyllic summer, but she also tries to persuade her to come clean about her condition. This all comes to a head at the debutante ball. In Season 2, Laurel is struggling with the great loss of her best friend and is likely not in the best headspace. Susannah was her person, so the question is: who is Laurel without Susannah?

Jackie Chung has had guest roles on Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy before starring as Laurel Conklin.

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Susannah Fisher is Conrad and Jeremiah's mother who tried to live her last summer to the fullest alongside her best friend as she succumbed to her cancer. Susannah is a force of nature and the life of the party, she has a way of pushing people outside their comfort zones like telling Belly to try to become a debutante or with Laurel and her fling with fellow author Cleveland Castillo (Alfredo Narciso). She doesn't tell her boys that her cancer has returned, but Conrad finds out earlier and Jere finds out during the Deb Ball, leading to a lot of drama. In Season 2, the reality Susannah was trying to avoid, rears its ugly head. This season will likely explore the impact of Susannah's battle with cancer and her death on all her loved ones.

Rachel Blanchard previously starred in a main role on You Me Her. She also had roles on Flight of The Conchords, Peep Show, and Fargo.

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Rain Spencer will return as Belly's hurricane of a best friend and volleyball teammate, Taylor. The pair were almost on the outs when Taylor hooked up with Belly's brother, but eventually, Belly got over it. Taylor may still harbor a crush on Steven as they continue to spend a lot more time together at Cousin's Beach.

Spencer starred opposite Shadow and Bone's Patrick Gibson in Good Girl Jane, which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival to critical acclaim.

Summer Madison as Nicole

The older debutante that took sixteen-year-old Belly under her wing the summer before, Nicole is like a big sister to Belly up until she realizes that her boyfriend-at-time Conrad has a thing for Belly. This causes a rift between Nicole and Belly, but it doesn't last long. Nicole returns for Season 2, potentially to lend an ear to Belly as she deals with the latest drama that summer. Like Conrad, she's just finished her first year of college.

Summer Madison previously starred in Prime Video's Emergency.

David Iacono as Cam Cameron

Cam Cameron was Belly's sweet first kiss and first boyfriend in the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. He's a brainy whale-watching enthusiast, but he doesn't hold a candle to Conrad in Belly's eyes. A local at Cousin's Beach, Cam will be back in the second season joining the gang in their shenanigans, though this time, he may have set his eyes on Taylor.

David Iacono previously starred in Max's The Flight Attendant and Netflix's Grand Army. He will star next in the high-school wrestling drama, Hungry.

Elsie Fisher as Skye

One of the new characters introduced in Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is Skye, a character that was not featured in Jenny Han's novels and is an entirely new character. Skye is the non-binary cousin of Jeremiah and Conrad, who has no friends their own age. They are incredibly close with their mother, but nobody else, that is until they visit their cousins for the summer.

Elsie Fisher has been acting for over a decade now, but she first came into prominence with her role as Kayla Day in Bo Burnham's acclaimed coming-of-age dramedy Eighth Grade. She has since appeared in the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot, the horror comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism, Castle Rock Season 2, and Barry Season 3.

Kyra Sedgwick as Julia

Kyra Sedgwick plays Julia, the half-sister of Susannah, who arrives at the summer house, in hopes to sell it, against the wishes of the Fisher brothers.

Kyra Sedgwick is most known for her role as Brenda Leigh Johnson in the TNT series The Closer as well as her recurring role as Madeline Wuntch in the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She's appeared in a number of different films including Something to Talk About, Born on the Fourth of July, Phenomenon, The Game Plan, and The Edge of Seventeen.