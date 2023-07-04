There are only days left until Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty returns with its second season, and the streamer is keeping viewers satiated leading up to the release. Prime Video recently teased more of the romance on the horizon with Belly but now, they've shifted away from the love triangle and shared another look at some of the other characters – returning and new.

The latest clip centers on Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Steven (Sean Kaufman), and Taylor (Rain Spencer), along with a new character named Skye (Elsie Fisher). The group enjoys a day at the boardwalk, with the clip beginning shortly after someone has brought up a game. Belly teases that she could beat Conrad, unlocking a shared memory about Belly and Conrad's competitive spirit. Everyone but Skye is in on the history. So, Taylor explains it was a big annual tournament, with Steven adding that his and Belly's mother eventually had to shut it down. However, it seems that said tournament is about to make a comeback.

What Else Do We Know About Skye?

Taking a page out of Season 1's book, Season 2 introduces a character new to the series – Skye. So far, we don't know too much about Skye except that she seems to be a recent addition to the Cousins crew. Based on earlier images and the official trailer for the season, Skye seems to have some sort of connection with Kyra Sedgwick's character, potentially being related in some way. Regardless of the circumstances under which Skye arrives in Cousins, the group quickly takes her in, although she will struggle to find her place amongst an already tight-knit group.

Image via Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty is executive produced and showrun by the book's author Jenny Han alongside Sarah Kucserka. They executive produce with wiip's Mads Hansen, Hope Hartman, and Paul Lee, as well as Gabrielle Stanton and Karen Rosenfelt. Other returning cast includes Jackie Chung as Belly and Steven's mother Laurel, Rachel Blanchard (in flashback) as Conrad and Jeremiah's mother Susannah, and David Iacono as Cam Cameron, among others.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premieres Friday, July 14 on Prime Video. It will release the first three episodes together with new episodes following weekly every Friday. Check out the new clip and season synopsis below: