The Big Picture The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 finale is about to air on Prime Video, and Episode 7 left off on a love triangle cliffhanger between Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad.

In Episode 7, Belly and Jeremiah enjoyed their time together at Finch while Conrad took his final exams, leading to a love confession and a kiss that Conrad witnessed.

Episode 8's clip reveals Conrad's perspective after his exams, with him feeling confident about his chances for Stanford until he sees Belly and Jeremiah kissing, leaving the audience with anticipation for the season finale.

This weekend, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 comes to a close as the eighth episode of the season releases on Prime Video. This season has been another summer full of ups and downs — from that love triangle with Belly and the Fisher boys, to the almost sale of the beach house, and the devastating loss of Susannah. Episode 7 of the season was headed towards a resolution, but things with Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad ended on a love triangle-centric cliffhanger. Ahead of the season finale on August 18, Prime Video shared the first minute of the episode.

But first, a refresher. When Episode 7 ended, Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and Conrad (Christopher Briney) headed back to Brown so that Conrad could take his final exams. With nothing else to do but wait, Belly and Jeremiah headed to Finch, a prospective college for both of them. During their time, a cute montage showcased the duo — who have had a little something something building for the past few episodes — enjoying their time together. Once they returned to pick up Conrad, their emotions culminated into another love confession sealed with a kiss — which Conrad saw.

Episode 8's clip jumps back a couple minutes or so, this time showing Conrad's perspective. He has just taken his exams and feels great about his chances for Stanford. So, he calls to tell Steven (Sean Kaufman), with the conversation soon leading into Belly. Though Steven still feels a little weird about the idea of Conrad dating Belly, he's very much the supportive hype man, only increasing Conrad's excitement to try and win Belly over again. That is, until he walks up to see Belly and Jeremiah kissing.

What Else Happened in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Episode 7?

Should the season finale continue closely adapting some of the biggest key moments from Jenny Han's It's Not Summer Without You, Belly may finally make her decision about which Fisher boy truly pulls at her heart in all the right ways. Even with her now known feelings about Jeremiah, Belly will always harbor love for Conrad. Beyond the love triangle drama, the trio, along with Steven, Taylor (Rain Spencer), Skye (Elsie Fisher), and the last minute swoop-in with Laurel (Jackie Chung) managed to stop Julia (Kyra Sedgwick) from selling the beach house and keep it within the immediate Fisher family. It seems now that some final resolutions may happen as the show heads into its forthcoming third season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 finale premieres tomorrow, August 18, on Prime Video. Watch the clip below: