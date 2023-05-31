This July, Belly is heading back to Cousins Beach with the return of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty. The series is adapted from the book series by bestselling author Jenny Han, with Season 2 pulling from It's Not Summer Without You. However, Season 2 comes with a few changes and bigger hurdles for Belly. Ahead of the premiere on Friday, July 14, Prime Video released first look images at the new season.

The new images largely showcase Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), the latter two both vying for Belly's affection. Based on the new photos, it seems like some of that tension followed them into the new season. One photo showcases the brothers face-to-face in what looks like an argument, with Belly caught in the middle. A few other photos, though, showcase the relationship between Belly and Conrad, who are officially a couple in the new season. They share a tender moment on the beach, and enjoy another dance together at what looks like a school dance.

Aside from the trio, we also get our first look at Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick in the season. Fisher is set to play Skye, a new character to the show's universe who isn't in the books. For now, it's unclear who Sedgwick will play. Based on the photo, it's possible she and Fisher will portray a mother-child duo who also vacation in Cousins. Last but not least, Belly's brother, Steven (Sean Kaufman) is featured in a photo. He sits in the backseat of a car, but if his expression is anything to go off, he's not having a great time.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

What Else to Expect From The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Season 2 will bring a more somber summer to the table as everyone contends with Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) returning cancer. Conrad and Jeremiah will continue to try and win over Belly, who will once again have to make a choice. On top of that, "an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house," and Belly and the others must fight to protect it. The new season is showrun by Han and Sarah Kucserka, who executive produce alongside Karen Rosenfelt and Gabrielle Stanton. Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee executive produce for wiip.

The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres the first three episodes of Season 2 on Friday, July 14. Subsequent episodes will release weekly on Fridays leading to the season finale on August 18. Check out more of the photos below:

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

Image via Prime Video