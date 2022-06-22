"We really wanted to make sure that ... these two characters not only need each other but want to be with each other in this moment."

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, "Summer Love.”]When Belly (Lola Tung) arrives back in Cousin’s Beach at the beginning of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty to spend the summer with her close family friends the Fishers, Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) is crush #1. Belly’s had feelings for him for quite some time, but seeing that special spark through has never felt like a real possibility. That is, until now, because this is the summer Belly “turned pretty.” Really, she’s just grown up. She’s just shy of 16 at the beginning of Season 1, boys are noticing her, and she’s tempted to start exploring that part of life as she matures.

The time finally comes when there’s hope for her and Conrad, but much to her surprise, when that stalls, she finds herself kissing someone else -- Conrad’s brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Even though the show never lets you forget that one-of-a-kind connection Belly shares with Conrad, the pivot to Jeremiah works. If Conrad’s not going to give Belly the time, attention, and respect she deserves, she needs to find someone who will, and who better than a huge sweetheart who’s been deeply loyal to her for years?

Ultimately, Jeremiah is the one who gets to take Belly to the debutante ball and it seems as though Belly really will have the evening of her dreams. But then, Jeremiah discovers his mother’s secret; Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) cancer is back and she doesn’t have long. He’s reeling from the new, furious with his brother for keeping this from him and distraught over the idea that his mother would rather give up than fight for her life.

In the midst of all of that raw emotion, it's Conrad and Belly who find each other. Conrad apologizes for how he’s treated Belly, confirms he wants to be with her, and the two share a kiss that very much conveys that it’s finally official. No more love triangle. It’s Conrad, and always has been.

It’s a huge story beat after a significant amount of very compelling back and forth, so it was no surprise that Tung chose that particular scene when asked for the Season 1 moment that called for the most discussion in order to fully understand why Belly makes a particular decision. Here’s what she said about the end of Season 1 during her episode of Collider Ladies Night Pre-Party:

“That was just a big discussion that Chris and I were very curious just because there’s so much going on in that episode between every single one of the family members, and Belly and Jeremiah, and then everything happening with Susanna because she’s dealing with everyone finding out about the news that her cancer has come back, so we really wanted to make sure that it didn’t feel like a rushed ending of some sort, or that they were just coming together to have these two characters come together. We really wanted to make sure that it was, these two characters not only need each other but want to be with each other in this moment, because it’s a long time coming and this is the moment that it had to happen and that these two characters had to come together. And we really wanted to make sure that it felt genuine and it felt right in this moment, so we did have a discussion about that I think. And it was nice that I was able to talk to Jenny [Han] about that and talk to Chris about it too because he cares so deeply about the work that he’s dong, which I admire so much. So yeah, we had a discussion about that and really making sure that there’s a reason for this timing and that it’s happening right now.”

If you’re eager to see where things go from here for the pair, you’re in luck because The Summer I Turned Pretty scored an early renewal from Prime Video, even before the release of Season 1. While Tung couldn’t go into detail on what’s to come, she was able to highlight a particular aspect of Belly that she’s most looking forward to exploring in Season 2:

“She did a lot of growing up over this first season and she was figuring out so much, so I think she has a little bit more of a sense of self or sense of independence at the end of this and she’s definitely come a long way since the beginning of the summer, so I’m really excited to just explore all of that and where we left off, and that feeling of a little bit more maturity maybe and that feeling of having grown up a little bit and had experiences that change you, hopefully for the better. She’s made mistakes because she’s a teenager and she’s human and it’s only natural, but I think she’s learned a lot from them, so I’m excited to keep exploring that aspect of her and her journey.”

Looking for more from Tung on The Summer I Turned Pretty? Be sure to check out her whole Collider Ladies Night Pre-Party interview in the video at the top of this article or listen to the conversation in podcast form below: