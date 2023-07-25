Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty was a blissful dream. Belly’s (Lola Tung) perfect getaway at Cousins Beach with her closest family and friends was the ultimate setting for her love story to unfold. For years, she has shared the vacation home on the shoreline with her mom’s best friends and their two sons. One of whom has been the object of Belly’s affection for as long as she can remember. Now that Belly has begun to come into her own as a young woman, she’s attracting longing glances from both brothers, who now find themselves battling it out for her attention. In one corner, we have mysterious and moody older bro, Conrad (Christopher Briney). His worthy opponent, younger brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), oozes charisma and always flashes a perfect smile. At the end of Season 1, tensions only began to come to a boil over who Belly would choose. Season 2 of Jenny Han's series leans into love triangles and family dramas.

Grief Adds a Complicated New Layer to Belly's Situation

Since we were last with the gang in their final days at the beach, a year has passed and a lot has changed, unfortunately for the worse. Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), the matriarch of the Fisher family, has passed away due to her ongoing battle with cancer. She only appears in this season in vague flickers and flashbacks, leaving a gaping hole in the hearts of those who considered her family. The loss particularly shakes Belly and she is noticeably losing traction in her life by the time we see her again in the early days of summer that kick off Season 2. Her mother Laurel (Jackie Chung) is so committed to maintaining a steady demeanor that she doesn’t know how to respond to her daughter’s suffering. In this instance, Belly would typically turn to Jeremiah and Conrad for emotional support if not just a fun distraction, but we quickly learn that she has been frozen out, likely due to their complicated feelings for one another.

A lack of closure poisons this once carefree group of teens, but between the loss of Susannah, the thread that kept them all together, and the sudden breakup of Belly and Conrad, it seems that everyone this season is more lost at sea than they were last year. This is why it is all the more important that the rifts are mended because as friends they need each other now more than ever. But when emotions run high, the heart often can’t be trusted. Especially when you're 16.

What Has Changed for Conrad & Jeremiah in Season 2?

The question of which brother Belly will choose is intensified in Season 2. Through Belly’s memories, we see how she and Conrad’s relationship developed over the fall and winter months leading to his mom’s death. He was away at school and would frequently call Belly for comforting, familiar chats, which turned into clandestine escapes to the beach house. Finally, a softer side to Conrad is explored and his magnetism is understandable beyond "brooding." As their romance blossomed, something developed between them that was missing from Season 1: trust.

Conrad was no longer dangling affection in front of Belly and then changing his mind, he seemed all-in… until tragedy stepped in the way, causing them to fly out of each other’s orbits because they didn’t have the emotional bandwidth to handle sickness and love. Belly went from being uplifted by love to free-falling with no one to catch her. But ultimately, it was her own maturity in realizing the mistakes that she herself had made that allowed her to reestablish a connection with the Fisher boys early in the season, which brings us to Jeremiah.

Jeremiah was utterly crushed when Belly broke the news that she wouldn’t be pursuing anything romantic with him after realizing she had a chance with Conrad at the end of the previous summer. Since then, to say Jeremiah was bitter was an understatement. Belly owned up to the part she played, acknowledging that despite their romantic history, she should have shown up for him more when his mom passed away instead of being hyper-fixated on Conrad. Since their relationship has been on the mend, and things between her and Conrad ended so poorly, there is an evident twinkle in Jeremiah’s eye that he may have another shot to win her heart. I mean...did you see the way he looked at her on the Tower of Terror?

This Summer at Cousins Beach Feels Different

Meanwhile, Conrad is getting the same impression: maybe their newfound ease and forgiveness is a sign that he and Belly are ready to try again. Another friendly competition between Jeremiah and Conrad may not be the best thing for them, however. The last one did a number on their relationship and that was before all these added pressures were even a factor. They have a lot on the line and have only recently called a truce in order to save the beloved beach house that is currently being put on the market by their estranged aunt.

Even though the circumstances are not what they once were, the whole gang once again finds themselves at Cousins Beach, rooming together in the grand house and having as much fun as they can squeeze in, suspecting it may be the last time they’ll all be here together. Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah are determined to convince their aunt not to sell, or to find a way to be the ones to buy it. But this is a huge undertaking for a group of young people already going through so much.

Conrad’s struggles with anxiety have worsened and it appears as though his solution is to hide his panic attacks from the group so that he doesn’t cause another panic after already running away once. Belly is trying to find who she once was before pain and numbness took over her hobbies and school life. As idealistic as it is to spend the long summer days at the beach thinking that real life can wait, this year it can’t. Season 2 adds complexity to the love triangle because even though we find the crew back at Cousins, they are no longer isolated from the outside world in a summer-long fantasy. They have now experienced real grief, new pressures from moving on to demanding phases of life, and relationships strained like never before. The love triangle works more than ever before because reality has set in, raising the stakes and challenging the Fisher and Conklin families to still show up and be there for one another despite the complications that love has caused.

Season 1’s Carefree Romances Are Long Gone

Long gone are the days when the family’s biggest stress was a debutant ball. This season, having difficult, messy entanglements could have serious repercussions on the group. Both Fisher boys are such viable candidates for Belly’s affection, it makes perfect sense that she is confused and tempted to have her head on a swivel. Glimpses into her relationship with Conrad prove that there is more to his character than initially met the eye in Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but Jeremiah is consistently by Belly’s side and his presence really does seem to build her up. But remember: he is not her first love.

In the midst of this high-voltage love triangle, there may be one that sneakily slips under our radars from time to time: Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer), we see you! Lest we forget that Taylor has a rockstar (using that term very liberally here) boyfriend back home, but the sparks are flying with these two. Another way Season 2 steps up the love triangle game is by doubling down: we may soon have two to keep track of.