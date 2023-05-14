The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022-) made coming-of-age enthusiasts root for Belly (Lola Tung) as the character dived head first into love and self-discovery in Season 1. With Season 2 just around the corner, the Prime Video series based on Jenny Han's best-selling books promises to keep viewers entertained with an even more eventful summer at Cousins Beach and a messy love triangle at the center of it. Given that the release date is near, here is everything we know so far about the next season, including plot details, returning cast, and more.

When Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Coming Out?

It wouldn't make sense to release a new season of The Summer I Turned Pretty if not during the summer. The official release date for the first three episodes is Friday, July 14. Different from Season 1, episodes will come out every week. Other Prime Video originals that have followed this release approach recently include shows like Daisy Jones & The Six and Citadel. On April 21, 2023, Prime Video dropped a brand-new poster of the characters wearing sunglasses and laying over beach towels on social media to announce that Season 2 will be out soon.

When Was The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Filmed?

Before Season 1 came out on June 2021, The Summer I Turned Pretty had already been renewed for a follow-up. On July 25, 2022, the official Twitter handle for the series shared a picture of author Jenny Han and Lola Tung on set to let fans know that filming for Season 2 had begun. It took a few months until the shooting wrapped up at the beginning of November 2022. The announcement was also made over social media, accompanied by a picture of Han, Tung, Cristopher Briney, and Gavin Calego.

Is There a Trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

Although we already know the release schedule for Season 2, no teasers or official trailers for the series are available as of now. However, make sure to keep an eye on this page, which will be updated once a trailer is in our midst. In the meantime, here's the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 in case you need a refresher on what the series is all about.

What Is the Plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

The next season will be based on the second book from Han's trilogy, entitled It's Not Summer Without You. Here is the official synopsis for Season 2, according to Prime Video:

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

What Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Episode Schedule?

As previously mentioned, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 will have a weekly rollout. According to a behind-the-scenes video that came out on May 5 (which you can see above), the episode schedule is already available and so are the episode titles. Here is the breakdown of when new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty will come out on Prime Video:

Episode 1: “Love Lost” - Friday, July 14, 2023

Episode 2: “Love Scene” - Friday, July 14, 2023

Episode 3: “Love Sick” - Friday, July 14, 2023

Episode 4: “Love Game” - Friday, July 21, 2023

Episode 5: “Love Fool” - Friday, July 28, 2023

Episode 6: “Love Fest” - Friday, August 4, 2023

Episode 7: “Love Affair” - Friday, August 11, 2023

Episode 8: “Love Triangle” - Friday, August 18, 2023

Who's In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Cast?

Lola Tung will reprise her role as 16-year-old Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2. Her character will continue to find her footing as she returns to Cousins Beach over the summer, especially given that she is now stuck in a love triangle with the Fisher brothers. Briney and Calego, who played Conrad and Jeremiah in the previous season are also confirmed in the Season 2 cast. Sean Kaufman (plays Belly's older brother Steven), Jackie Chung (plays Belly's mother Laurel), and Rachel Blanchard (plays Conrad and Jeremiah's mother Susannah) will all be back for round 2. Other actors from Season 1 that will return for Season 2 include Rain Spencer as Taylor, David Iacomo as Cam, Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo, Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher, and Colin Ferguson as John Conklin.

Minnie Mills, who portrayed Steven's love interest Shayla in Season 1, isn't reprising her role in Season 2. Here is an excerpt from the heartfelt farewell message that the actress shared over Instagram:

"To everyone who loved Shayla, who felt empowered or inspired by her, she will always be in the first season for you to come back to whenever you need her, and if I ever get the chance, I would love to continue her story. Thank you for supporting her, and thank you for supporting me. I could not have asked for a better cast, crew, or character for my first acting role, and I cannot wait to see what’s next."

Prime Video also announced two new additions to The Summer I Turned Pretty ensemble. Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher will play recurring roles this season, but no details about their characters have been disclosed as of now.

Who's Making The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

Jenny Han and Gabrielle Stanton (The Flash) developed the series and were showrunners in Season 1. However, this time around, Sarah Kucserka will be taking over from Stanton, serving alongside Han as the two showrunners responsible for Season 2. Both of them are also executive producers, alongside Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee.

Will Taylor Swift Be on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Soundtrack?

One of the reasons why this coming-of-age romance series became a hit was due to the significant amount of Taylor Swift songs present in the Season 1 soundtrack. Although it hasn't been confirmed whether there will be more of Swift's music in Season 2, there is a slight chance that a track from Speak Now (Taylor's Version) could be in the show. After all, the singer announced that the re-recorded album will be out on July 7, only a week before the first three episodes of Season 2 debut on Prime Video.