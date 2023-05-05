Belly's (Lola Tung) journey is about to continue, as Prime Video has set July 14 as the premiere date for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, their successful adaptation of Jenny Han's novels about a girl that falls in love during a summer family vacation. While the premise sounds simple, there's nothing easy about the feelings Belly experiences while trying to figure out who she should date, going through the growing pains of teenage romance. A little bit more than a year after the first installment made its debut, the coming-of-age drama is ready to return with more twists and turns.

Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies. As expected, Belly will have to make some really hard choices when this summer does not go the way she had planned, leading to some awkward conversations.

While the first season opted for releasing all of its episodes on the same date, the platform is changing its strategy for the second installment, going for the weekly release model that has done wonders for shows like The Boys and Citadel. Three episodes will premiere on Friday, July 14, 2023, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18, 2023. If you fell in love with the first season of this romance adaptation, there will be plenty of drama to enjoy over the course of this summer, allowing the story to unfold itself instead of binge-watching it on a single night.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: The Best Romantic Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Jenny Han's Other Successful Adaptation

While The Summer I Turned Pretty is leaving a lasting impression among its audience, Jenny Han's work has managed to be prominent in other platforms, too. The author is behind Netflix's To All The Boys film franchise, where Lara Song-Covey (Lana Condor) wrote five letters dedicated towards the boys she had crushes on. While she never intended for those pages to see the light of day, the boys end up receiving them, sending Lara's world into chaos when she realizes what has happened. Noah Centineo has also starred in the three movies from the franchise.

You can check out the official episode list for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty below, before the series returns on July 14:

Episode 201 – “Love Lost” (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 202 – “Love Scene” (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 203 – “Love Sick” (Premiering July 14, 2023)

Episode 204 – “Love Game” (Premiering July 21, 2023)

Episode 205 – “Love Fool” (Premiering July 28, 2023)

Episode 206 – “Love Fest” (Premiering August 4, 2023)

Episode 207 – “Love Affair” (Premiering August 11, 2023)

Episode 208 – “Love Triangle” (Premiering August 18, 2023)