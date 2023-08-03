Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 5 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video's hit series, is a classic teen romance if there ever was one. The show, adapted from Jenny Han's series of the same name, follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung), as she navigates love, loss, and growing up, all with the beautiful Cape-Cod-esque Cousins Beach in the background. Like every good teen show, The Summer I Turned Pretty has quite the love triangle in its setup: Belly has grown up with the Fisher boys, and the series starts the summer that sparks begin to fly...with both of them. As Season 2 kicks off, Belly finds herself back in Cousins for a second summer, where she continues to navigate her feelings for moody Conrad (Christopher Briney) and golden retriever Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

It's clear that theirs is the primary relationship viewers should be focused on, and there's definitely plenty going on between the three to unpack. However, with each episode that passes, the growing chemistry between Belly's best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer), and older brother, Steven (Sean Kaufman) continues to steal the show. The two did share a steamy kiss in Season 1, but with Steven dating someone else at the time, things didn't go any further. Season 2 starts with Taylor happily dating a less-than-brilliant musician and Steven quietly (and obviously) pining after her. But the two spend more and more time together with each passing episode, and we really have to say: their relationship is the one worth rooting for.

Taylor and Steven Were Less Present in the Books

As any bookworm should know, most movie and TV adaptations come with their fair share of changes to the source material. While The Summer I Turned Pretty, the TV show, devotes plenty of attention to characters beyond Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, the books the series is based on remain much more focused on the trio. As a result, characters like Taylor and Steven have significantly less of a presence, as well as less relevance to the plot. Their kiss in Season 1 also happened in the books, but book Taylor kisses Jeremiah as well, and that ends up being the real root of her fight with Belly. The resulting argument also doesn't resolve itself in the same way, rather leaving Belly and Taylor's friendship a little more fraught (and significantly less important to the overall plot). Steven, on the other hand, leaves for his college tours relatively early in the first book, and pops up throughout the series almost exclusively in flashbacks – readers don't get a clear view of him until the third book in the series, which is quite a bit after Season 2's timeline.

Their Love Story Feels Truly Authentic

The choice to embrace other characters on the show is a hugely successful one, especially considering the chemistry between Taylor and Steven's characters. While Belly's moments with the Fisher boys can occasionally feel a bit scripted and stale, Taylor and Steven's interactions are organic, young, and exciting. There's something about Steven's jitters around Taylor, and how aware he is of where she is and what she's doing, that feels so authentic to young romance. Their jokey, argumentative banter also rings true – it's the way teen crushes most often manifest, and the writers and actors capture that awkwardness beautifully. Taylor's Rain Spencer and Steven's Sean Kaufman are truly dynamic, and all of their best moments on screen are when they appear there together.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty's Episode 5 Changed Everything

All of this was true before Episode 5's big, romantic moment for the two – even in the smallest moments, their budding relationship is one of the highlights of the series. It's natural then, that their bigger moments blow it out of the park. Episode 5 begins with whole gang getting kicked out of their newly-empty beach house and, as a result, sneaking into the town's country club for the night. What results is a hijinks-filled group hang (notably, it's the second in as many episodes – Season 2 is definitely emphasizing the ensemble cast present in the show). With everyone teaming up to find their resources for the night, Steven eggs Taylor on to join him in his hunt for blankets. They find themselves in the ballroom where Season 1's debutante ball was held, looking through old tuxes and robes and reminiscing about the summer before. When Steven receives a text from Jeremiah saying that they found a place to sleep and that he and Taylor should come to join them, Steven pretends not to see it and instead orchestrates a sweet first dance between the two.

They sway to Frank Ocean's "Moon River", and the initially hesitant Taylor finds herself with her head on Steven's chest. The lights tinge blue, and the two are completely alone on the dance floor. They look into each other's eyes, lean in for the kiss, and –– the doors burst open. Conrad and Jeremiah had been looking for the two, and of course (it's a teen show!) they found them at the most inopportune moment. Steven tries to cover for the two, but what had just happened was as clear to the Fisher brothers as it was to the viewers. If the potential of a relationship between the two had been suggested in whispers before this moment, The Summer I Turned Pretty is now screaming it from the rooftops.

With the growing romance between Taylor and Steven now clearly stated, it's hard to keep our focus on Belly's romances with Conrad and Jeremiah. There are so many questions to be answered as the two keep getting closer – Taylor has her musician boyfriend back home, after all, and she confides in Belly that she hasn't quite gotten over Steven hurting her the summer before. Though something's clearly happening, she's not sure if she'll be able to trust him with her heart again. Belly is equally confused about which Fisher boy has her heart, and the two best friends make a vow: this summer, they will leave their first loves in the past. Only time will tell whether they'll succeed – in Taylor's case, we really hope she won't.