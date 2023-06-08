Get ready for another summer full of romance, surprises, and fun, as Prime Video has released the first trailer for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Over a year after the first season delighted audiences with this novel adaptation, the dreamy characters of the teenage romance are back, ready to fill the upcoming months with uncertainty, awkward dates, and revelations about their feelings. Belly (Lola Tung) was mistaken when she believed her love life was reaching its peak, as she will soon discover how complicated young love can be when she returns in the brand-new episodes.

The first season proved to be a wild ride when Belly went back to Cousins Beach following her family's tradition. The difference was that this wasn't a childhood vacation anymore, and the protagonist was already capable of developing romantic feelings for her friends. This would be proven to be the case when Conrad (Christopher Briney) showed up, reminding Belly just how much she cared about him. However, she wasn't interested in her at first, allowing her to pursue a summer adventure with Cam (David Iacomo). This would only be the introduction to the romance that would develop between the two over the course of the summer.

While Netflix usually prefers to release the entire season of any given series at once, that won't be the case for the second season of Prime Video's romantic adaptation, as the new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty will adopt a weekly schedule for their release. The finale is projected to come out on August 18, meaning audiences will be able to spend the rest of the summer with Jenny Han's beloved characters. It remains to be seen if the season will be a direct adaptation of the next novel in the series, or if it will take its liberty with the direction Belly heads towards next.

Jenny Han's Other Successful Adaptation

While The Summer I Turned Pretty holds a special place in the heart of Jenny Han's fans, the author has also found television success with another book series from her career. Netflix's To All the Boys franchise is also based on Han's work, demonstrating the many abilities she has as a young romance author. In that story, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) gets in trouble when she writes letters to the different boys she had a crush on. The papers were never supposed to be shared with the world, but they somehow end up in the hands of the people they were directed toward, including Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo)

You can check out the first trailer from the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty below before the series returns on July 14: