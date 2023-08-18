Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Prime Video has renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for Season 3 after the buzzy new season of the hit series launched on the service with a splash. The teen love-triangle drama is a sensation for the streamer, especially among younger viewers, as the second season has already climbed its way into the ten most viewed seasons on the platform, shot the book trilogy it's based on onto the New York Times Bestselling list, and increased the popularity and sales of music by artists featured in the show, including Taylor Swift, whose album "Lover" re-entered the Billboards Top 40 after the first season. Jenny Han, the author of the best-selling Young Adult book series and the showrunner, has confirmed she will return to write the new season. With source material that fans already love, a hit second season that doubled the first season's views in just three days, and more Taylor Swift songs on the way, Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is poised to be another massive success, and if you're hooked on the feelings too and can't wait to return to the beach house for another summer, here's everything you need to know!

When Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Come Out?

Even though Prime Video announced the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty right after the stellar debut of its second season, it will be some time before we get a solid confirmation on the release date. The second season dropped on Prime Video with its first four episodes on July 14 and has released an episode every week since, with the finale dropping on August 18.

Watch on Prime VideoThe makers of the show will likely aim to have the next season ready for a summer release next year, just like the previous two seasons, but the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes prohibit the writers from working on any material, so it will take time before work on the scripts for season 3 can begin, which makes the release window for the show uncertain at this point. The showrunner, Jenny Han, assured the fans on her Instagram: “It’s been hard not being able to work on the show because of the ongoing strikes, but we can’t wait to get going on Season 3 as soon as we’re able.”

What Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Be About?

The Summer I Turned Pretty took a more mature turn in Season 2, dealing with complex feelings of grief, loss, and the anxieties of growing up, while also letting our main characters develop into better people by going through tough times and opening up a future of possibilities for them. So far, the first two seasons of the books have adhered pretty close to the first two books in Jenny Han's trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty and It's Not Summer Without You, so it's safe to assume the third season will adapt the third and final book in the series, We'll Always Have Summer. In the book, there's a time jump of two years as we meet up again with Belly, who's now in college and is in a committed relationship with Jeremiah. Belly finally feels secure in her relationship, and the two of them plan a perfect future together, but their plans are interrupted when Conrad returns after a two-year absence, revealing that he has broken up with his girlfriend.

When Summer comes around, The Fisher family decides to spend it at Cousins Beach one more time, a place filled with memories and emotions for all of them. As Belly starts spending time with both Jeremiah and Conrad, she faces even more confusion between her childhood crush on Conrad and her relationship with Jeremiah, which only increases her turmoil. The book brings a conclusion to the love triangle, but it also shows how the results of romantic entanglements aren't what matters, but it is the memories they've made and the growth they've had over the course of the series that really counts.

Is There a Trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty was just renewed for a third season recently, with no development in progress due to the writers' strike, so it will be a while before we get a trailer or teaser of any kind for Season 3. However, you can watch the announcement video for the season in the player above. Additionally, here's what Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, had to say when sharing the news of the third season:

"We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon. This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership."

Who's In the Cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

The main cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty, including Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalengo who play Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah respectively, are expected to return for the third season of the show once the AMPTP strikes a fair deal with the striking actors and productions are allowed to resume. The other members of the cast like Sean Kaufman, Minnie Mills, Jackie Chung, Summer Madison, and Rain Spencer are all also expected to return for Season 3. Unfortunately, Rachel Blanchard will most likely be saying goodbye to the show, just as her character Susannah did in the show. You can read Collider's interview with the Cast for their reactions to the untimely death in this season. Season 2 also had some exciting additions to the show with the likes of Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedwick joining the cast as major characters, and it is likely that Season 3 will have some major additions to the cast as well.

Who's Making The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka will return as showrunners after the two collaborated on Season 2. Han, the author of the original books, is also an executive producer on the show, and this time around she will be joined by Kucserka and Karen Rosenfelt, who will both serve as executive producers, along with Mads Hansen, Hope Hartman, and Paul Lee for wiip.

Will Taylor Swift Be on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Soundtrack?

Custom Image via Annamaria Ward

One of the reasons The Summer I Turned Pretty blew up on the internet is for its use of Taylor Swift songs in its soundtrack, which pleased a lot of fans and also caused a spike in Taylor Swift's listeners. Season 2 doubled down on the Taylor Swift connection and featured nine songs from her in the soundtrack for the series, and two more songs in the trailers. Taylor Swift has also debuted a couple of re-recordings of her songs on the show, and the use of popular songs like "August", "Love Lost", and "Sweet Nothing" has helped maintain online chatter for the show. Jenny Han is a self-proclaimed swiftie and writes while listening to Taylor Swift's music, and fans have started picking up on clues about the plot through the lyrics of the songs used, so it's safe to say Taylor Swift will make an appearance on the soundtrack for Season 3 as well.