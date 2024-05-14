The Big Picture Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will air next summer with 11 episodes and familiar characters returning to Cousins Beach.

Show creator Jenny Han announced Season 3's debut alongside cast members during Amazon Prime's upfront presentation.

Season 3 could be based on Han's final book in the trilogy, "We'll Always Have Summer," which includes a time jump and new relationship challenges.

Almost a year after Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty was renewed for a third season, Prime Video has announced that the season will air next summer. Although production on the series has begun, it was delayed until late last year following the resolution of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which barred writers from working on the scripts for the new season.

Based on Jenny Han's book trilogy of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of a teenager who gets involved in a love triangle with two brothers. The first season premiered in June 2022 with seven episodes, while season 2 aired in July 2023 with eight episodes. Season 3 will have a "supersized" 11 episodes, and fans will get to see the series' regulars return to Cousins Beach in 2025.

News of the return date came about during Prime Video's inaugural upfront presentation, whereby the head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, was joined by The Summer I Turned Pretty creator, showrunner, and author Han, alongside the show's regulars Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) to announce season 3's debut next summer.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 May Follow Jenny Han's 'We'll Always Have Summer'

Following the season 3 return date announcement on stage, Han and the production's social handles released a cast video featuring Tung, Briney, Casalegno, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer sharing a similar update. Meanwhile, fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty franchise have no doubt been counting down to the release of the upcoming season ever since Han took to her Instagram to reveal the reason behind the delay in production. "It’s been hard not being able to work on the show because of the ongoing strikes." she shared. "But we can’t wait to get going on Season 3 as soon as we’re able."

Since the show's first two seasons adequately followed the first two novels in Jenny Han's trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and It's Not Summer Without You, the audience can expect that season 3 will match the narrative of the final book We'll Always Have Summer. The third book reveals a time jump of two years with Belly in college and secure in her committed relationship with Jeremiah. Unfortunately, as the couple plan their future together, Conrad shows up after a two-year absence, ruining their plans by revealing that he and his girlfriend have split.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and regions worldwide next year, but the previous seasons are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

The Summer I Turned Pretty A love triangle between one girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer. Release Date July 17, 2022 Creator Jenny Han Cast Lola Tung , Christopher Briney , Jackie Chung , Rachel Blanchard Seasons 2

