The Big Picture Good news for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty: Prime Video has renewed the series for Season 3.

Season 2 is currently airing on Prime Video.

Jenny Han serves as a co-showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka.

One of the biggest television surprises over the last couple of years has been the breakout YA hit The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video. The adaptation based on Jenny Han’s best-selling book series is in the middle of its second season, but it’s now been officially announced that the love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah won’t be ending anytime soon. The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for Season 3.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios confirmed the exciting news saying, “We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon.” He would go on to say:

“This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

Season 2 started in mid-July and quickly the series joined the ten most-watched seasons of TV on Prime Video with the premiere episode more than doubling the viewership of Season 1’s premiere in just three days.

Image via Prime Video

The Summer’s Emotional Rollercoaster

While The Summer I Turned Pretty initially seemed like another typical YA series, the series smartly focused on character rather than your standard heightened teenage angst. There’s still a ton of drama and an emotional pop soundtrack full of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo leading the way, but the show has consistently been a beautiful story about friendship as well as the difficulty of maintaining relationships as we grow older. Belly is a very complex character that’s grounded in real-world relatable issues. That’s only supported by a great leading performance by Lola Tung.

When Will 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Be Released?

There’s no concrete release window for Season 3 yet, which isn’t surprising given Season 2 is still airing. The current writers' and actors’ strike will also put a wrench in the new season’s development for the time being. However, both Han and Sarah Kucserka will return as the series’ showrunners. The Summer I Turned Pretty is airing new episodes every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video until August 18.