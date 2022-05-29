If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, then summer is right around the corner. Soon you'll be enjoying long walks on the beach, summer nights, cool drinks, and the hope that anything is possible. For those of us not so lucky down south, winter has well and truly settled in. Alas, this is not an excuse to be sad, as that means we can snuggle up on the couch in our comfiest clothes, with our hands nestled around our steaming hot chocolates. What better way to watch a very binge-worthy new series about summer?

When you've always been viewed as a little sister by the one you love, what would you do when they properly "see" you for the first time? In The Summer I Turned Pretty, the best-selling book series from author Jenny Han, Belly experiences exactly that, firsthand. But what would you do if you were caught in a love triangle between two brothers? Add the cool summer breeze, walks to get ice cream, and a lifetime of memories and all of a sudden, Belly's summer starts to get complicated.

Fresh from the hype of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, a trilogy of films adapted from books that first aired on Netflix in 2018, The Summer I Turned Pretty has the potential to be the next go-to coming-of-age series.

When Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Be Released?

Jenny Han has signed an overall deal with Amazon so the series will be exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 17, 2022. Unlike To All The Boys I've Loved Before, a film franchise consisting of three films, The Summer I Turned Pretty will be broadcast as a series, which we can only assume will be released together, and not weekly.

Is There a Trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Yes, there is! The trailer is very much a tease and doesn't reveal too many secrets. From what we can gather, there is a love triangle, a party on a beach that goes wrong, fights, heartbreak, and a lot of fun. Have a look at the trailer above!

Who Is in the Cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Much like To All The Boys I've Loved Before, The Summer I Turned Pretty features a relatively fresh-faced cast. Our lead, Belly, will be played by nineteen-year-old, Lola Tung. This will be her first major role.

Starring opposite Tung as one of the love interests is Christopher Briney, who will be playing the broody character, Conrad. Briney will also be a part of the upcoming film, Dali Land, a film documenting the eccentric life of the famous artist, Salvador Dalí. Briney will be starring alongside Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa, and Ezra Miller.

One of the more notable names in the series is Gavin Caselegno, who will be playing Conrad's cheeky younger brother, Jeremiah. The twenty-two-year-old has already made a name for himself, starring alongside Russell Crowe, Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson, and Douglas Booth in the 2014 film, Noah. He has since been featured as Young Damon in The Vampire Diaries and as Trevor Strand in Walker. He made his debut in the 2011 film Hear Me Whisper where he played Mason.

Alongside the main cast is David Iacono, who will be playing Cam. The New York-based actor has previously starred in Grand Army (2020), and The Flight Attendant (2020-2022). Other cast members appearing in the series include Rachel Blanchard as Susannah, Jackie Chung as Laurel, Sean Kaufman as Steven, Minnie Mills as Shayla, Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland, Summer Madison as Nicole, Rain Spencer as Taylor, and Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher.

What Is The Summer I Turned Pretty About?

Belly and her family have joined their family friends at their vacation home every summer for as long as she can remember. Now, she's a teenager, and everything has changed. As Belly comes into her own as a young woman, the surrounding boys who always thought of her as a little sister, start to see her differently. The Summer I Turned Pretty is much more than a romantic teenage series. Though aimed at young adults, it's definitely a nostalgic story that may resonate with many people who had their own teenage romance. The story also tackles some mature themes which we won't mention for fear of spoilers, but if the series is anything like the book, then you better have the tissue box close by.

The series is adapted from the book series of the same name, consisting of The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You, and We'll Always Have Summer. For those that are familiar with the first book, the story is interspersed with flashbacks from Belly's childhood. This is crucial to the foundation of the story as it's very important to know the backstories of these characters. That's where the anticipation lies! What's more engaging than watching teenagers pine over the person they've had a crush on for decades? Not much, and when it comes to binge-worthy television, we live for it!

Here's the official synopsis for the show from Amazon Prime Video:

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Who Is Making the Series The Summer I Turned Pretty?

It's fair to be a little wary when a series or film is being adapted from a book, especially if the author is not involved. The anticipation builds as you wonder whether it will include what you loved about the book in the first place. Fortunately for fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty book series, author Jenny Han has been very involved with the production. Not only is Han an executive producer and a developer, but she also wrote the pilot episode. This puts our anxiety at ease, as we know the series is in very good hands.

What Is To All The Boys I've Loved Before?

As previously mentioned, To All The Boys I've Loved Before is a book series also written by Jenny Han, as well as a film trilogy on Netflix. Han began The Summer I Turned Pretty series in 2009, completing the trilogy in 2011. She began To All The Boys I've Loved Before in 2014, following with the sequel in the trilogy, P.S I Still Love You in 2015, completing the trilogy in 2017 with Always and Forever Lara Jean.

The story follows Lara Jean at a very awkward moment in her high school experience. For years, she's written love letters to her crushes, never intending to ever post them. Somehow, the letters find their way to the boys they're addressed to. If that wasn't bad enough, she suddenly finds herself in even more of a predicament; pretending to be with one of the boys to make other people jealous. A situation begging to spiral out of control, the story is full of twists, heartache, the importance of family, and a lot of baking. Jenny Han is a master storyteller. She can create extremely complex characters that you become emotionally attached to, which is what makes all of her writing projects so compelling.

