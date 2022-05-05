Fans of the romance genre have been treated very well in the last few years. One of the most popular film series of late has been Netflix’s To All The Boys I Loved Before based on the book series by Jenny Han. That trilogy ended over a year ago and there has been a void in most hopeless romantics' hearts ever since. However, fear not, because Han’s next adaptation is coming in the form of an Amazon Prime Video series this summer. The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on her book series of the same name, will release on June 17. Amazon just dropped a new teaser for the series that has an extra injection of summer love thanks to Taylor Swift.

The short teaser shows the love triangle that Lola Tung’s Belly finds herself in between two brothers played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno. Belly’s voiceover describes the summer like no other. From there we see classic romantic fueled imagery full of fireworks and familiar will they, won't they longing stares.

If that is somehow not enough to fill your heart, “This Love(Taylor’s Version)” is played in the background of the trailer. This song originally appeared on Swift’s hit 1989 album and only adds to the emotional atmosphere of the teaser. Swift’s new version of this song drops this Friday at midnight, so tell every Swiftie you know. Since “This Love (Taylor's Version)” plays a big part in this footage, there could also be a chance it will have a role to play in the thematic undertones of the series itself.

While this trailer presents familiar imagery and storylines that we have seen before in countless other love stories, Han has not let us down before. Her All the Boys trilogy, particularly the first film, was filled with so much heart and lovable characters. That can be seen a bit in this short peak at The Summer I Turned Pretty. It is hard not to get nostalgically rosy with this trailer. With relatable themes involving growing up and summer love, this series looks to be Amazon’s response to All The Boys.

We have all tried to make at least one summer of our youth “the one to remember”, to varying degrees of success, and this series seems to be tapping into that romantic treasure trove. This might be the added emotions of Swift talking, but this is a series genre fans should have marked on their calendar with a big red heart. We have been over flooded with YA romances as of late and hopefully, this is more in line with All the Boys rather than The Kissing Booth or After.

Han is showrunning and executive producing the series on top of writing the pilot episode. The series stars Tung, Briney, Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott. The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 17. You can watch the romantically laced trailer and read the official plot synopsis for the series down below.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

