Netflix has released the trailer for The Summit of the Gods, an animated movie that is set to become a benchmark in terms of visuals and style. Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Jiro Taniguchi, the story follows a photographer who decides to climb Mount Everest in order to find clues to a famous mountaineer's disappearance.

The trailer reveals stunning visuals and landscapes that could easily be mistaken for real footage. It also reveals the philosophical nature of such a daring adventure that the film intends to touch on: why climb such a dangerous summit? What does the struggle represent?

Netflix’s strategy to release The Summit of the Gods theatrically might suggest we’re looking at a possible Best Animated Feature Film nominee for the 2022 Academy Awards, and based on the sneak peek provided by the trailer, the movie could easily be a top contender.

The Summit of the Gods was featured in the Cannes Film Festival this year, as well as in the Animation is Film Festival on opening night. The Summit. ofthe Gods is directed and co-written by Patrick Imbert, who was the animation director on Ernest & Celestine, and is co-written and produced by Jean-Charles Ostoréro.

Netflix premieres The Summit of the Gods in select theaters on November 24. Six days later, on November 30, it will also be available on the streaming platform. Check out the impressive trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Summit of the Gods:

A breathtaking adaptation of the manga series by renowned manga artist Jirô Taniguchi and writer Baku Yumemakura, THE SUMMIT OF THE GODS follows a young Japanese photojournalist, Fukamachi, who finds a camera that could change the history of mountaineering. It leads him to the mysterious Habu, an outcast climber believed missing for years. Fukamachi enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the summit of the gods.

