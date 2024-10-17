The Summit is an American reality competition that is based on the Australian reality series of the same name. The show quickly gained attention for its high-stakes format and the backdrop of New Zealand’s stunning Southern Alps. Its American spin-off is hosted by Australian actor Manu Bennet and the show features a group of strangers who must work together to reach the summit of a mountain within 14 days. That’s not all, though! Because each contestant carries a portion of the $1,000,000 prize money in their backpacks.

This inevitably leads to the contestants having to work together to complete intense physical challenges, survive eliminations, and ensure that their share of the prize money remains intact. If the group fails to reach the summit in the allocated time, the prize pot disappears, and they all walk home with nothing. So, it’s safe to say that the mix of teamwork, tactical gameplay, and the psychological aspect of The Summit is a fresh take on the survival reality genre. But one of the best aspects of the show is its ability to bring a diverse range of contestants together.

‘The Summit’ Is Unlike Most Other Reality Shows

The way this reality show is structured forces participants to carefully balance alliances and self-preservation. You never know who might betray you the next second, but at the same time, you can’t win the game without putting your trust in the other contestants. In a game like this, the kind of people playing the game define its direction. And The Summit’s contestant mismatch is what makes the show stand out in the genre. Take shows like MasterChef or even MTV’s The Challenge, where contestants are selected based on their expertise in certain fields. These shows feature experienced players performing under pressure. But The Summit takes its game to a different level by bringing together a group of contestants who come from extremely different backgrounds and have opposite skill sets (not to mention the age gaps). For example, you have former military veterans working with educators, coaches, and a Trader Joe's employee. The show juxtaposes completely different people and forces them to collaborate in ways that extend beyond just physical strength.

Emotional Strength Is Just As Important as Physical Strength in This Game

In traditional competition shows such as Survivor and The Challenge, oftentimes the fittest and most experienced competitors are likely to thrive because the format inherently makes it easier for them to do so. But in The Summit, physical strength isn’t enough! When you are working together with a group of diverse people and depending on them to get you through the game, emotional intelligence tends to be more important than everything else.

When the dynamics of the group are constantly changing due to betrayals and eliminations, knowing how to strategize and lead is essential to the game. The contestant mismatch forces everyone to adapt and find ways to contribute, regardless of their strengths or weaknesses. An MMA referee might not be deft at navigating complex social situations, but a teacher or a personal trainer might have what it takes to convince people to do things. All the contestants are on a level playing field, which adds constant unpredictability to the game and keeps you guessing.

The Show Makes You Root for the Underdogs

A lot of other reality shows are skewed towards the best of the best. Since competitions like Ninja Warrior feature experienced contestants battling it out against each other, the audience expects them to be at the top of their game. Traditionally, reality competition shows are designed to highlight the contestants’ skills and expertise, but The Summit does it a little differently. When you watch this show, you will find yourself rooting for the underdogs. The varied skill set of the contestants ensures that no two challenges are the same, and the less skilled contestants have plenty of opportunities to rise to the occasion.

Another great part of the show is the Mountain's Keeper, a mysterious figure who appears throughout the journey to challenge the contestants and shake up their group dynamic. At different checkpoints, the Mountain's Keeper forces contestants to eliminate one of their own or risk losing the prize money altogether. These moments add a layer of psychological pressure as the contestants decide who to eliminate in order to reach the summit.

The Contestants on the Show Are Up Against Themselves

Instead of pitting the contestants against each other, The Summit forces its participants to challenge their strengths and weaknesses. The format of The Summit only intensifies the contestants’ internal struggles as they confront their fears and insecurities. With only 14 days to reach the top, the contestants have to push themselves to their physical and mental limits as they battle harsh weather and rising conflicts. This means that the show isn’t about outperforming others, it’s about finding a balance between pushing yourself and relying on others.

The Summit is currently airing every week on CBS. Episodes of the show are also available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

The Summit

