Acquisition announcements have been coming in hot and Warner Bros. has just scored big with a crime drama titled The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets. The feature will star Zoë Kravitz, who’s still riding high from the success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, with the actress also being attached to the project as a producer.

The film will act as an adaptation of Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name and, as of right now, is searching for a writer and director. With the talent and studio backing the piece, we’re thinking that production will be able to be picky when it comes to the selection of both. Kravitz will produce alongside Matt Jackson (All the Old Knives) who will serve under his Jackson Pictures banner. Joanne Lee will join as executive producer.

The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets will tell the story of a duo of twin bank robbers - one with superpowers and the other with the good old-fashioned combo of brains and wit. While Maggie may be able to lift cars and maneuver objects with her mind, her sibling has the know-how to make sure everything goes according to plan. The non-superpowered twin will also serve the story as its narrator. Things go off the rails for the pair when Maggie starts to question the life she and her twin lead after a bungled operation leaves them in deep trouble.

While Kravitz has held several other roles in the entertainment industry, it was her critically acclaimed part in the HBO series, Big Little Lies that earned her the attention she deserved. Since then, she’s appeared in a number of successful features including Dope, Gemini, and Hulu’s hit series, High Fidelity. As mentioned, she most recently appeared as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman in Reeves’ dark take on the caped crusader. Next up, Kravitz will demonstrate her directorial skills in the thriller, Pussy Island, a project that she wrote alongside E.T. Feigenbaum. The feature will see Channing Tatum star in a movie centered around a rich tech creator and the woman who joins him on his private island for an evening of meeting new gorgeous people, guzzling glass upon glass of champagne, and … terror.

As for Krow, The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets is the second of her pieces to be receiving the silver screen treatment. Issa Rae and Jordan Peele will be serving as producers on another short story-turned-film by the author titled Sinkhole.

There is currently no release date for The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets.