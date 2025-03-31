Of the four awards that make up the EGOT bunch, it's arguable that the least interesting has to be the Emmys. Rarely is there an upset, and if a series wins once, like The Bear or Succession, it's almost a foregone conclusion that it will win the next year in the same category. And the year after that, and the year after that, and so on, until they're either forced to pick a new favorite, or there is a legitimate upset (in the case of the former, Hacks took its Best Comedy crown, and now becomes the presumed forerunner at the next awards). Those predictable choices for predictable categories can be painful to watch.

But wouldn't it be great if the Emmys tried something different? Like, I don't know, maybe pitting Emmy winners against one another in a "last man standing" fight to the death for the Ultra-Emmy? Too much? Perhaps, but if you caught the launch of Amy Poehler's podcast "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," you would have heard Poehler and long-time friend Tina Fey talk about the "Super Emmy." The Super Emmy played out like the scenario above – albeit significantly less violent – in 1974 and hasn't been seen since. Here's why.

The Super Emmy Was the Second Attempt to Improve the Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards began in January 1949, with the Television Academy launching them to award local Los Angeles programming, but it wouldn't be long before the Emmy Awards began recognizing TV excellence nationwide. There have been new categories added over the years. like the Outstanding Reality/Competition Series Emmy, but, by and large, the Emmy Awards have remained much the same from year to year, with only a couple of attempts at changing the formula. The Super Emmy was one such attempt, but it wasn't the first.

The first attempt was in 1965, when Rod Serling, president of the Academy, put forward an idea to ditch the traditional, well-worn categories with just four major ones: "Program Achievements in Entertainment," which awarded four shows out of 15 nominees, and three "Individual Achievement" categories with awards for actors, directors, and writers. In its one-and-done attempt, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Hallmark Hall of Fame: The Magnificent Yankee, My Name is Barbra, and New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts were the four awarded the former. Dick Van Dyke, Leonard Bernstein, Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt, and "Babs" herself, the legendary Barbra Streisand, were honored in the latter. The experiment failed spectacularly, with the competitive spirit of the awards effectively watered down.

The Super Emmy Pitted the Comedy and Drama Winners Against One Another at the 1974 Emmy Awards