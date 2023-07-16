While the Summer box office has been very hit-and-miss, one family film refuses to leave theaters. That film would be The Super Mario Bros. Movie which, after over three months of release, has crossed another major milestone at the international box office. The Illumination film, based on the iconic Nintendo franchise of the same name, has crossed $770 million at the international box office with $770.46 million bringing in $1.5 million this weekend. That’s only a 29% drop in 81 Territories across 1921 locations.

On top of that, Super Mario made another $70,000 domestically in its 18th week of release this weekend. That’s only a 13% drop in 161 territories bringing the film’s entire domestic total to $573.9 million. At $1.34 billion, Super Mario is still the only film in 2023 to cross the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office despite some huffy competition. In its theatrical run, Super Mario has made so much history becoming the highest-grossing Illumination film of all time, the third highest-grossing Universal film of all time, the second highest-grossing animated film of all time only behind Frozen II, and the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

What Was the Key to Super Mario’s Success?

In a year and Summer where nostalgia failed to bring people to the movies, Super Mario rose above the rest because its namesake is one of the most recognizable worldwide. Super Mario as a brand is everywhere. Like Bat Mania in the late 80s or the Pokémon craze of the late 90s, you can’t go on the streets without seeing the video game’s most cherished Italian pumper on a lunch box or backpack. It also helps that Nintendo’s current console, the Nintendo Switch, is a hybrid home/portable system that houses most of Mario’s classic games. In the last six years, the company has put the likes of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Mario Kart 8 on the platform alongside modern masterpieces like Super Mario Odyssey.

Besides the fact that Super Mario is a great movie that faithfully adapts its source material, Nintendo made sure Mario was on every moviegoer’s mind leading up to the film's release. You can argue franchises like Indiana Jones and DC are dead IP, but Mario is in the prime of his popularity despite being almost 40 years old. That’s a big reason why the film continues to perform at the box office even though Super Mario has been available to watch at home for weeks. Mario is a multigenerational character that families can enjoy and then go home to continue to fight Bowser on the Switch. That kind of synergy isn’t bought or bribed, it’s earned after years of trust and great titles from Nintendo. Everything Nintendo has done in this current console generation has been leading up to Super Mario's grand success.

Where Can You Watch Super Mario?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to watch at home on digital and Blu-ray, but the film is still playing in select theaters. Super Mario will also be streaming on Peacock starting August 3.